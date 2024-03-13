AI/ML Innovations Inc.'s Health Gauge Unveils 'The Pulse Guru', its Second Advanced Neural Network Based Commercial Product

Highlights:

The Pulse Guru: A smart sensor wearable that redefines access to signal data for vital cardiovascular insights.

Designed for healthcare innovators, researchers, and others in need of essential "raw" signal capture.

The Pulse Guru's continuous stream of rich time-series data is not accessible from mainstream smartwatches such as Apple, Google, Garmin, or Fitbit.

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a leading company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to have received the following press release from its majority-owned subsidiary, Health Gauge Inc.:

Health Gauge Inc., a leader in health tech innovation, proudly introduces The Pulse Guru (formerly known as The Pulse Whisperer), the second innovative product based upon the Company's wearable technology patented solution and advanced Neural Network.

The Pulse Guru offers healthcare innovators, researchers, and other users unparalleled access to rich biometric raw ECG and PPG signal data capture through Health Gauge's proprietary and patented AI PrecisionPulse Neural Network solution. This enables in-depth analysis and insights into cardiovascular health and wellness that is not possible with the mainstream wearables on the market today.

Empowering Users with Vital Insights - The Pulse Guru Value Proposition

The Pulse Guru stands out in the competitive landscape of smart sensor wearables by delivering a continuous stream of rich time-series data, unlocking vital insights into cardiovascular health. The comprehensive value proposition includes:

1. Rich Time-Series Data:

The Pulse Guru provides a continuous and rich stream of time-series data from both ECG and PPG data streams, setting it apart from mainstream wearables such as Apple Health, Google Fit, Garmin, and Fitbit that do not provide access to streaming biosignals and measurements. This wealth of information from The Pulse Guru allows for the ability to conduct greater in-depth analysis and insights into cardiovascular health, as well as making it easier for innovators to conduct their own original research.

2. Proprietary AI PrecisionPulse Neural Network:

Health Gauge's AI PrecisionPulse Neural Network, based on our a proprietary and patented technology, sets a new standard for accuracy and precision in analyzing raw biometric signals. This advanced neural network ensures reliable and real-time health & wellness data assets, providing users with a more comprehensive understanding of their well-being.

3. Neural Network Licensing Program:

The introduction of the Neural Network licensing program signifies a strategic move towards collaboration. Wearable device manufacturers, medical device developers, researchers, data scientists, and machine learning engineers in Health Tech, along with educational institutions, now have the opportunity to leverage the power of the AI PrecisionPulse Neural Network.

4. Micropay Access for Blood Pressure Measurement:

The Pulse Guru offers micropay access to the proprietary AI PrecisionPulse Neural Network for Blood Pressure Measurement. This opens avenues for seamless integration of this cutting-edge technology into various applications and services.

5. Target Buyers:

Wearable Device Manufacturers

Medical Device Developers and Innovators

Medical Researchers

Clinical Trial Researchers

Data Scientists and Machine Learning Engineers in Health Tech

Educational Institutions

"We're pleased to introduce the Pulse Guru solution, which includes our AI Precision Pulse Neural Network for researchers and innovators as a new tool to do original research in digital health", said Randy Duguay, CEO of Health Gauge Inc. "We have been making our solution available for research uses for over 2 years with select clinical research partners now, and we are looking forward to doing more to support the growing R&D interests in AI-based wearable technology which is becoming more widely adopted."

Paul Duffy, CEO of AI/ML Innovations Inc., added, "We are excited to unveil The Pulse Guru, a proprietary suite of software, smart sensors and Neural Networks that provides a completely unique approach to cardiovascular health monitoring. The continuous stream of rich time-series data, combined with the power of our AI PrecisionPulse Neural Network, is key to making The Pulse Guru novel in the industry. This release not only marks a new era for Health Gauge but also signifies our commitment to providing users with a deeper understanding of their well-being."

###

About Health Gauge https://www.healthgauge.com/

Health Gauge Inc., a majority-owned subsidiary of AI/ML Innovations Inc., is a leading health tech company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in cardiovascular health monitoring. With a focus on providing users with unprecedented access to biometric raw signals, Health Gauge's solutions empower individuals to take control of their health and well-being in a manner which was never before possible in a wearable.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc. https://aiml-innovations.com/

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge (95.2% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (up to 22% ownership rights, with 12.44% currently owned by AIML), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML) and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Tim Daniels, Executive Chairman

For more information about AI/ML Innovations :

For detailed information please see AI/ML's website or the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca

For further information, contact: Blake Fallis at (778) 405-0882 or info@aiml-innovations.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For AI/ML Innovations Investors

Certain statements made in this press release that are not based on historical information are forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, AI/ML Innovations' expectations concerning management's plans, objectives, and strategies, including strategies for defending the Company's intellectual property. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. AI/ML Innovations Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise except as expressly required by applicable securities law. Further information regarding the uncertainties and risks can be found in the disclosure documents filed by AI/ML with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: AI/ML Innovations Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com