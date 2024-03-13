Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Announces Dealer Meeting in May to Launch Model Year 2025 Product Line That Includes 280 Autonomous Super Boat and 280 Dual Console

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE),("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced its upcoming dealer meeting on May 19-20, 2024, at The Ben Hotel in West Palm Beach, Florida. The annual event will bring together representatives from Twin Vee's nationwide dealer network to unveil the Company's Model Year 2025 offerings.

"Our team always looks forward to our annual dealer meeting. It's a chance to catch up with old friends, meet new business partners, and talk about the Twin Vee brand for the next model year," says Joseph Visconti, President and CEO of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. "Our Model Year 2025 products represent the culmination of months of design and hard work. We look forward to showcasing these exciting new products and collaborating with our dealers to drive success in the year ahead."

A rendering of the AquaSport 280 Super Boat

Dealers attending the meeting will have the exclusive opportunity to explore and experience firsthand AquaSport's all-new 280 Super Boat, the first boat model to adopt Avikus Co., Ltd.'s ("Avikus") advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous boat technology. The Super Boat is a 28-foot monohull built in partnership with Avikus, which aims to provide a new level of safety and convenience. Specifically, the all-new AquaSport will boast, among other things, advanced route planning, "smart" autopilot navigation that can identify objects and avoid potential collisions, and, most importantly, autonomous self-docking capability. "We're so excited to show off our brand new 280 Super Boat," remarks Visconti. "AquaSport and Avikus are among the first to bring autonomous technology to recreational boating. We anticipate attracting the next generation of boaters and current water enthusiasts to the market with innovative technology that will make navigation and docking so much easier."

A screen capture of Avikus' autonomous system

Twin Vee's versatile 280 Dual Console power catamaran will also be available for sea trial during the Company's annual dealer meeting. "Originally announced in 2023, we believe the 280 Dual Console is the perfect platform for family adventures and unforgettable experiences," explains Visconti. "The 280 DC is beautifully upholstered throughout and allows 360 degrees of fishability." Moreover, the helm is clean and clear, with a tempered and curved glass wraparound windshield that provides access to the bow through a hinged middle panel. Fitted with twin 300 HP outboard motors, the 280 DC GFX offers a variety of amenities for an all-day fishing excursion or a casual day of entertaining on the water. The Company has succeeded with its dual console boats and 28-foot GFX in the past, as industry publications have recognized both for their best-in-class design. In January 2022, Boat Trader, one of America's largest online boating marketplaces, lauded the Company's twenty-four-foot Dual Console GFX as one of the seven best power catamarans in 2022. Likewise, in March 2022, Motor Boat & Yachting named Twin Vee's 280 GFX the best powercat center console under 30 feet. "The team is ready to show off this impressive boat at our dealer meeting and we believe the versatility of the 280 DC will thrill our customers and broaden our brand appeal," states Visconti.

280 DC on the water

According to Twin Vee, in addition to experiencing some of its latest products, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with staff to discuss sales strategies, marketing initiatives, and production updates. "What I love about the dealer meeting is the chance to talk with our dealers to gain insight into what they're experiencing in their territories," says Visconti. "From customer feedback on amenities and boat preferences to dealer suggestions on sales and marketing, the Twin Vee team always walks away with inspiration and new ideas to help bolster the Twin Vee brand. And this year, we might even have a surprise for our dealers to look forward to."

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats. The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for nearly 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding plans to showcase new products at the annual dealer meeting and collaborate with the Company's dealers to drive success in the year ahead, providing a new level of safety and convenience with AquaSport's all-new 280 Super Boat, attracting the next generation of boaters and current water enthusiasts to the market with innovative technology that will make navigation and docking so much easier, the versatility of the 280 DC thrilling customers and broadening the Company's brand appeal. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to showcase new products at the annual dealer meeting at planned, the Company's ability to attract the next generation of boaters and current water enthusiasts to the market with innovative technology that will make navigation and docking so much easier, the Company's ability to broaden its brand appeal, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

