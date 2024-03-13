Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.03.2024
Goldmarkt im Rallyemodus: Goldaktie vor Vervielfachung?
WKN: A1W0D0 | ISIN: FI4000062781 | Ticker-Symbol: C7O
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARE OF CAVERION CORPORATION WILL BE DELISTED FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 13 MARCH 2024 SHARES

THE SHARE OF CAVERION CORPORATION WILL BE DELISTED FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI

On the basis of the Finnish Companies Act, the right and duty of a majority
shareholder to redeem the shares held by other shareholders in Caverion
Corporation exists. The share of Caverion Corporation will be delisted from
Nasdaq Helsinki when the ownership of all shares of Caverion Corporation has
been transferred to the redeemer in the redemption process. 

According to the Finnish Companies Act, if the existence of the right of
redemption has been confirmed by a res judicata judgement or if the arbitrators
consider this to be clearly the case, but there is no agreement or order
regarding the redemption price, the share shall be transferred to the redeemer
at once, if the redeemer posts security for the payment of the redemption price
and the arbitrators approve the security. 

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
