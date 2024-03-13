Evergreen Podcasts: Accelerating Engagement: Penske Returns as Title Sponsor for Pit Pass Indy Podcast

Penske Teams up with Evergreen Podcasts to sponsor Pit Pass Indy for another thrilling race season, offering INDYCAR fans more behind-the-scenes action

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / Evergreen Podcasts (Evergreen) proudly announces its continued partnership with Penske Truck Rental (Penske) for the sponsorship of the Pit Pass Indy podcast. As a global leader in transportation, supply chain, and technology solutions, Penske returns for another exciting race season as the title sponsor of Pit Pass Indy, an INDYCAR podcast within Evergreen's Pit Pass Motorsports® lineup. Through this strategic collaboration, Evergreen and Penske aim to elevate the experience for INDYCAR fans worldwide.

"Penske's return for another season-long sponsorship underscores our dedication to delivering engaging content and providing valuable opportunities to enhance community engagement within the motorsport industry," stated Douglas Bailey II, Director of Business Development at Evergreen Podcasts. "We are honored to once again join forces with Penske for a fresh, exciting season!"

Evergreen's collection of Motorsports podcasts, Pit Pass Motorsports® offers fans a VIP Pass to all the race day action, providing unparalleled insights and behind-the-scenes access across the world of motorsports. As part of the sponsorship agreement, Penske will enjoy prominent brand exposure across multiple platforms, ensuring maximum visibility and engagement throughout the 2024 INDYCAR season.

"We're pleased to continue our collaboration with the Pit Pass Indy podcast for another exciting season," said Kevin Malloy, Senior Vice President of Rental at Penske Truck Leasing. "This sponsorship helps Penske Truck Rental connect more closely with motorsports fans and related businesses both on and off the track."

With one of the newest and among the largest rental truck fleets, Penske Truck Rental provides businesses with sleeper and day cab semi-tractors, straight trucks, flatbeds, refrigerated vans, trailers, and more. Penske rents the top brands of light-duty, medium-duty and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Penske also offers do-it-yourself movers, late model, well-maintained rental trucks, moving equipment, packing supplies, and accessories at more than 2,600 convenient locations across North America. Call 1-800-GO-PENSKE or visit www.pensketruckrental.com to rent your Penske truck today. Penske Truck Rental is a business unit of Penske Truck Leasing.

Evergreen Podcasts is one of the world's largest independent podcast networks with a premier catalog of over 300 entertaining and thought-provoking shows. A full-service podcast production, brand marketing, and sales organization, Evergreen is rooted in high production values and artistic integrity. With a diverse roster of storytellers from true crime, pop culture, comedy, and beyond, Evergreen Podcasts connects listeners with content that informs, entertains, and inspires. For more information, visit evergreenpodcasts.com.

