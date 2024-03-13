Grasshopper Expands Fund and Sponsor Banking Team with Addition of Gabrielle Piasio

Commercial banking veteran joins as Senior Vice President of Sponsor Banking

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / Grasshopper , the client-first digital bank built for the business and innovation economy, today announced the addition of Gabrielle Piasio as Senior Vice President of Sponsor Banking, marking the bank's continued momentum and commitment to providing comprehensive lending and depository solutions to companies of all stages. In this role, Piasio will help move the bank's strategic plan forward, providing financing for sponsor-backed, lower-middle market merger and acquisition (M&A) transactions.

Piasio's hire reinforces Grasshopper's commitment to expanding its footprint in the private equity market with a focus on delivering an outstanding, digital-first experience. Piasio joins Matthew Deibel, hired last year as a Senior Vice President on the team.

"I'm thrilled to be part of the Fund and Sponsor Banking team at Grasshopper Bank, supporting the thriving lower middle-market community," said Piasio. "I was attracted to this innovative organization by its client-first mindset, strong company culture, and especially the bank's true understanding of and commitment to sponsor banking. I'm excited about the opportunity to bring my extensive industry experience to work with more impact-focused sponsors."

Piasio brings 19 years of diverse, top-performing commercial banking experience to Grasshopper's Fund and Sponsor Banking team. She has worked closely with private equity firms, independent sponsors, and family offices buying U.S.-based companies, typically ranging from $1 - 5 million in earnings before taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). Throughout her career, Piasio has focused on the lower middle-market space, deeply supporting the growth and success of entrepreneurs.

"We're very fortunate to have Gabrielle joining our team at an important inflection point in the market," said Barbara Fleming, Head of Fund and Sponsor Banking at Grasshopper. "Gabrielle's experience in origination, structuring and execution, along with her extensive network and national reach, will be invaluable as we continue to execute on our growth strategies."

Grasshopper's steadfast commitment to serving venture capital, private equity firms and independent sponsors is exemplified by the continued addition of leaders with extensive underwriting and deal execution expertise to its Fund and Sponsor Banking team. The bank combines experienced leadership with an industry-leading digital platform to create a superior banking experience, backed by outstanding results. Grasshopper's support of this business segment extends to the broader venture community as well, as the bank provides innovative banking services to startups, small- and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), and financial technology (fintech) companies.

To learn more about Grasshopper's Sponsor Banking capabilities, visit www.grasshopper.bank .

About Grasshopper Bank

With total assets of approximately $733 million, Grasshopper is a client-first digital bank serving the business and innovation economy. Grasshopper replaces the traditional one-size-fits-all approach to banking with a suite of products and services tailored to specific industries, and a passionate team of experts with deep expertise in their fields. Grasshopper's banking solutions cover small business, venture-backed companies, fintech-focused Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) and commercial API banking platforms, SBA lending, commercial real estate lending, and yacht financing. Headquartered in New York City, the bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender. For more information, visit the bank's website at www.grasshopper.bank or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Media Contact

Josh Eichenbaum

Caliber Corporate Advisers

josh@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Grasshopper

View the original press release on accesswire.com