Canyon Labs Announces New Leadership Hires

Canyon Labs Hires Sales and Technical Business Development Leadership

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / Canyon Labs, a leader in testing and regulatory consulting for medical devices and pharmaceuticals, announces today the hire of new company leadership. These new hires will bring industry expertise to continue to elevate the offerings and business solutions to current and future customers.

Kyle Kempf, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, brings a decade of expertise in engineering and has held roles in R&D, quality, operations, and technical sales for multiple medical device OEM's and contract manufacturers. In his new role he will focus on accelerating the access and growth for new and existing Canyon Labs customers. Kyle has developed and released a wide range of products from Class III implantable neurostimulators to Class I/II high volume disposables. This varied technical background and direct project experience has given him an exceptional ability to anticipate customer needs and provide true value.

Carly Ames, Senior Technical Business Development Executive, is a medical device industry expert and brings a rich background of manufacturing, R&D, quality assurance, operations, and sales to Canyon Labs in her new role. She spent several years leading microbiological and chemical testing on medical devices and pharmaceuticals. Her focus in her new role will be to cater to the unique needs of Canyon Labs customers to ensure optimal outcomes.

"These new roles for Canyon Labs will continue to position our company as a leader in the space with deep and technical knowledge and expertise that drive results and growth for our customers," said Sarah Ptach, President of Canyon Labs. "As we continue to differentiate ourselves within the industry we couldn't be more thrilled to bring on Kyle and Carly to build resources and services that make Canyon labs stand out above the rest."

About Canyon Labs - Canyon Labs provides scientific and regulatory services with exceptional levels of customer service and communication to companies across the United States. With specific expertise in the medical device & pharmaceutical industries, our team of highly skilled scientists, chemists, engineers and regulatory and quality consultants utilize the state-of-the-art laboratory in a highly accredited facility to help companies get their products to market.

