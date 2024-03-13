Push Button Trading's Strategic Leap: Transitioning From MetaTrader 5 to NinjaTrader 8 With Their Revolutionary 2.0 Technology

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / Push Button Trading, a trading education and technology company, is proud to announce a significant transition in its trading technology from working with MetaTrader 5 to adopting usage of NinjaTrader 8. This strategic shift aims to enhance the trading experience for our valued clients and better aligns with our commitment to innovation and efficiency in trading education.

Using Technology to Leverage Your Trading Journey

With this transition, Push Button Trading is introducing Push Button Trading 2.0 technology, catering to both new traders seeking simplicity and experienced traders looking for advanced technology and automated bot trading solutions. This technology comes at an opportune moment, given the recent changes in prop firm and funded account programs, providing traders with cutting-edge tools to navigate the evolving landscape of financial markets. NinjaTrader 8 supports both traditional Brokers such as TD Ameritrade and Interactive Brokers for stocks and stock option trading as well as dozens of prop firms trading various instruments like Futures, CFD's, Forex, and Crypto.

"Our decision to migrate to NinjaTrader 8 and introduce Push Button Trading 2.0 technology reflects our dedication to empowering traders with the most efficient and effective tools available," said Matt DeLong, CEO of Push Button Trading. "We believe that these advancements will revolutionize the way traders engage with the markets and accelerate their path to success."

Push Button Trading distinguishes itself by offering comprehensive trading education in a small mentor group format. Our one-hour classes, held twice a week over a four-week period, provide an intimate and focused learning environment where traders can interact with experienced coaches and fellow traders, gaining valuable insights and practical skills to enhance their trading strategies. Push Button Trading adheres to traditional education standards of up to 15 students per teacher.

Whether you're a novice trader eager to kickstart your journey or an experienced trader seeking to refine your approach, Push Button Trading is committed to equipping you with the knowledge and tools needed to thrive in today's dynamic markets.

For more information about Push Button Trading and our technology and trading education programs, visit our website. https://pushbuttontrading.co

About Push Button Trading:

Push Button Trading is a leading provider of trading education, offering innovative technology solutions to traders of all levels. With a focus on mentorship, technology, and practical learning that adhere to traditional education standards, we empower traders to achieve their financial goals with confidence.

