Rooftop solar has the technical potential to serve 45% of electricity demand, based on 2022 demand levels, according to a new report from Environment America. As of that year, it served about 1. 5% of consumed electricity. From pv magazine USA Among the leading sources of electricity, solar has the unique advantage of being able to be installed in a distributed fashion, integrating it with the built environment, preserving land and reducing transmission infrastructure needs. Rooftop residential solar can offer homeowners bill savings or price predictability in the long run, and when paired with ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...