The 2024 Most Influential in Ecommerce will be formally honored in April at Signifyd's FLOW Summit

Signifyd today announced the 2024 winners of its Most Influential in Ecommerce award, honoring retail professionals who found innovative ways to serve customers while helping their organizations prosper in the face of relentless inflation and the uncertain prospects for the economy as a whole.

This group of retail's leading lights demonstrated uncanny resilience while inspiring teams in an industry that consistently delivers a message that retail isn't going to get any easier. Besides the constant challenges of increasing customer expectations and rapidly evolving technology, the class of 2024 has powered forward in recent years despite supply chain disruptions, economic turbulence, and fierce competition for shoppers' online attention and dollars.

"Each class of the Most Influential in Ecommerce seems to outdo the last," Signifyd CEO Raj Ramanand said in announcing the honorees. "Year after year, we've seen incredible examples of ecommerce leaders who have adjusted to unexpected disruptions and unforeseen changes in markets and consumer behavior. It's a privilege to work with such high-caliber leaders as we chart the course of commerce together."

While Signifyd is announcing the 2024 Most Influential in Ecommerce today, the elite group will be formally honored at Signifyd's FLOW Summit 2024 on April 17, in New York. The FLOW Summit is a gathering of leading ecommerce and retail professionals for a day of deep dives into the most important trends and challenges in the industry today. Bearing the theme "Resilience in Action," the event will be an appropriate setting for a discussion among some of the 2024 Most Influential in Ecommerce honorees.

Register for FLOW now to attend and take part in the conversation.

And while each of the Most Influential in Ecommerce honorees achieved new heights in 2023 that propelled their organizations forward, their success also serves to show the way to their peers and to those who are just launching their careers. To get to know the winners and their stories in advance of the FLOW Summit, visit the Signifyd website.

The Signifyd 2024 Most Influential in Ecommerce are:

Anh Vu-Lieberman, VP, Conversion Rate Site Optimization, Nogin

Antonio Colicchio, VP of Returns, Fraud and Abuse, Abercrombie Fitch

Chloée Daullé, Group Treasurer, Christian Louboutin

David Cost, VP, Digital Ecommerce, Rainbow Shops

Diptendu Ray, Head of Product Management, Giant Tiger

Duke Marr, SVP Strategy Marketing, Corra

Emilie MacFarlane, CFO, Tuckernuck

Erik Viafore, Global VP, Information Technology, Stanley

Joe Debicella, VP, IT at Positec

Guilherme Stadler, Ecommerce, Retail Partner Fraud Prevention Manager, Grupo Boticário

Jim Collins, Director, Fraud ORC Investigations, Lowe's

Javier Marimon, Senior Director, Digital Product Management, Alo

Andrea Carver, SVP, DTC Technology, Tatcha

Leo Lo, CTO, Unified Commerce Group

Leonardo Ornelas, Director, Financial Services Omnichannel Control, Elektra

Lisa Laubach, VP, Product Management, Murad

Liz Garry, VP, North American Ecommerce, Pandora

Mark Dugdale, Director, Ecommerce, Joseph Joseph

Justin Wisener, Manager, Loss Prevention Investigations, Michaels

Michael Vergara, VP, Risk Management, Blackhawk Network

Michael Williams, Head of Global Payments, Genuine Parts Company

Olivia Yuan, Co-Founder, Tomorrow

Sam Buckingham, Director, Global Digital Product, Keen

Sean Knotts, Director, Global Ecommerce, Sonos

Tag Spenst, Senior Vice President Digital Product and Ecommerce, MeatEater, Inc.

Tomasz Anisko, Director Treasury, Fraud Payments, Groupon

Signifyd's Most Influential in Ecommerce award was launched during the depths of the pandemic when leading retail innovators married heroics with ingenuity to ensure that their organizations not only survived but thrived. That spirit and determination has persisted in the years since, resulting in new and better ways to serve customers and producing class after class of Most Influential honorees.

The ongoing program is as much a community as it is an award. It provides continuing opportunities for industry experts to share lessons learned and puzzle out new ways to do retail better. After the FLOW kickoff, the honorees will connect throughout the year to give and take advice and ideas drawn from their deep well of knowledge and experience.

