Asahi Refining Canada Achieves Certification with Responsible Jewellery Council, Demonstrating Commitment to Responsible Sourcing and Ethical Business Practices

BRAMPTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / Asahi Refining Canada, a leader in precious metals refining and fabrication, proudly announces the certification of Asahi Refining Canada in adherence to the Responsible Jewellery Council's (RJC) Code of Practices (COP) and Chain of Custody (COC) programs, underscoring its dedication to ethical and responsible business practices. The RJC is widely viewed as the leading standard for responsible sourcing initiatives governing the Watch and Jewelry Industry.

These certifications, which align with both the OECD Due Diligence Guidance and the UN Guiding Principles of Business and Human Rights, serves as a comprehensive framework, ensuring that members meet the highest standards of ethical, social, and environmental responsibility.

"We are thrilled to achieve certification with the Responsible Jewellery Council for both the COP and COC standards, a testament to our unwavering commitment to ethical practices," said Simon Houghton-Dodd, Senior Compliance Manager at Asahi Refining. "This recognition reaffirms our dedication to conducting business responsibly and sustainably, aligning with global standards that promote positive change."

Asahi Refining remains at the forefront of promoting transparency and accountability in the precious metals sector and looks forward to continuing its efforts in contributing to a sustainable and ethical future for the industry.

About the Code of Practices

The 2019 Code of Practices is not only a set of guidelines but a pledge to operate in a manner that upholds the principles of sustainability and human rights. By embracing this code, Asahi Refining is actively contributing to the United Nations 2030 agenda and supporting the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

The RJC's COP certification is a thorough process that evaluates a company's commitment to responsible sourcing, ethical business conduct, and environmental sustainability. The company's adoption of the standard reinforces its promise to customers, stakeholders, and the wider community that its products are sourced and produced in an ethical and socially responsible manner.

About the Chain of Custody

The COC certification goes a step beyond the COP standard and is considered voluntary among RJC members. To achieve compliance with the COC standard, which is strictly focused on sourcing and the supply chain, members must be able demonstrate the ability to trace the origins of feedstock material from beginning to end. Adherence to the voluntary COC is further evidence of Asahi Refining's commitment to transparency on all levels.

About Asahi Refining

Asahi Refining, a wholly owned subsidiary of ARE Holdings Inc., is a leading precious metal refiner, trader, and bullion product manufacturer. The company maintains London Good Delivery refineries in the USA and Canada and serves a global client base from the mining, recycling, banking and bullion trading industries. Find out more at www.asahirefining.com.

About Responsible Jewellery Council:

Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) is the leading standards organisation of the global jewellery and watch industry. It has over 1,600 member companies in 71 countries, that span the jewellery supply chain from mine to retail. RJC Members commit to and are independently audited against the RJC Code of Practices - an international standard on responsible business practices for diamonds, coloured gemstones, silver, gold and platinum group metals.

RJC is ISEAL Code Compliant. Our system has been independently evaluated against ISEAL's Codes of Good Practice - a globally recognised framework for effective, credible sustainability systems. More information at isealalliance.org. is also a member of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) since 2009.

