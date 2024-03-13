INFORM GmbH: INFORM Announces Innovative Aviation Solutions at Passenger Terminal EXPO

AACHEN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / INFORM, a leading global software provider specializing in AI-driven optimization solutions for aviation ground operations, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Passenger Terminal EXPO (PTE) 2024, held from April 16 to 18 in Frankfurt, Germany. This prestigious event offers a prime platform for aviation professionals to delve into the current industry challenges and foster significant business relationships.

At booth D121 in hall 6.1, INFORM will showcase its GroundStar (GS) Planning solutions, including the comprehensive 'Planning as a Service' (PlaaS) for airport staff and equipment, the GS Planning Stands & Terminal, and the GS WorkforcePlus modules. These innovations are set to redefine efficiency and optimization in airport and ground handling operations.

Highlighting GroundStar (GS) RegionMaster: A Game-Changer for Regional Operations

A key highlight of INFORM's participation is the introduction of GS RegionMaster. This innovative new product enables regional managers of airlines to monitor disruptions or irregularities at smaller and mid-size operations across their entire network in real-time and be able to react immediately. All stations can be monitored on one screen so that a quick response can be made in the event of disruptions, making the best possible use of existing resources to enhance operational reliability and efficiency.

With PlaaS, INFORM, together with its partner Cost Aviation, offers a cloud-based solution as well as planning services that eliminates the need for airports to install software to provide optimized strategic and tactical planning with minimal effort and cost. This service is particularly beneficial for addressing the challenges of increasing passenger demand, flight schedule disruptions, and labor shortages.

Enhancing Aircraft and Terminal Operations

The GS Planning Stands & Terminal module brings unparalleled efficiency to the long-, medium-, and short-term planning of aircraft parking positions and terminal resources. Utilizing powerful optimization algorithms, it aids planners in automatically creating optimal allocation plans. In parallel, GS Planning Staff and Equipment utilizes those algorithms to create personnel shift demands and ground support equipment requirements.

Additionally, INFORM's GS WorkforcePlus is an innovative roster solution that improves communication and interaction between planners and employees, facilitating efficient vacation planning, schedule adjustments, and shift swaps. It also offers precise evaluations of absences, overtime, premiums, and recorded times.

"We are thrilled to present our latest advancements at PTE 2024, showcasing how INFORM's technology can lead the way in solving the aviation industry's most pressing challenges," said Uschi Schulte-Sasse, Senior Vice President INFORM Aviation. "Our solutions are designed to empower airports, airlines, and ground handlers to achieve unparalleled operational efficiency and reliability."

About INFORM

INFORM develops software to optimize business processes using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced mathematics of Operations Research. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Aachen, Germany, the company promotes sustainable value creation in various industries through optimized decision-making. Its solutions are tailored to specific industry requirements and help over 1,000 current customers worldwide to operate more resiliently and sustainably with greater success. INFORM's systems serve a range of industries including aviation, automotive, financial institutions, logistics, manufacturing, transportation, telecommunications, and wholesale. The company is committed to ethical AI practices, sustainable customer relations and is increasingly focusing on cloud-based solutions. www.inform-software.com

About GroundStar

With GroundStar, INFORM offers the most comprehensive software suite for the optimization of aviation processes currently on the market. It fulfills all requirements of the companies involved in airline and airport operations and covers a wide range of solutions, such as Ground Handling, Aircraft Engineering, Airport Operations, and Hub and Turnaround Management. GroundStar helps customers to run their operations smoothly and cost-effectively while improving punctuality and passenger satisfaction at the same time. INFORM has been developing scientifically substantiated optimization algorithms for this purpose. As a global leader with over 200 installations in more than 170 airports worldwide INFORM has proven its effective and long-term capacity for innovation.

