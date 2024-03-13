Vancouver, British Columbia and Rehovot, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2024) - BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCF) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company pioneering its patented Botanical Synthesis technology platform, today announced the appointment of two senior hires in the areas of business development and science to spearhead key initiatives as part of the Company's recently launched CDMO Services Business Unit.

"Our new CDMO Services division is such a natural complement to the core competencies we've developed in our Molecular Research and Product development teams," commented BioHarvest CEO Ilan Sobel, adding "but even with these powerful existing synergies, we needed to add leaders with specific skill sets in order to accelerate growth on both commercial and scientific levels to capitalize on major opportunities ahead."

Matt Zrebiec has been appointed as VP of Business Development - with a focus on sourcing and closing new deals for the CDMO Business Unit. Matt leverages 23 years of experience in the branded specialty, biotech, generics, and CDMO pharmaceutical sector. He previously served in leadership roles at Teva, Wyeth Vaccines, Par Endo, Lupin, Hikma, and Piramal Pharma. He pulls on a deep expertise in business development & licensing, corporate development, M&A, analytics modeling, portfolio strategy, CDMO lead gen, API sales, and life cycle management. Matt has managed large teams and delivered complex deals, creating significant value for his prior organizations.





Professor Itay Mayrose has been appointed as a Senior Artifical Intelligence (AI) Scientist, spearheading development initiatives as part of the CDMO Business Unit. Professor Itay Mayrose is a globally recognized expert in plant computational genomics, renowned for his multidisciplinary approach that merges computer science with biological research. His research encompasses multiple fields, spanning genomics, molecular biology, ecology, and phylogenetics. Professor Mayrose pioneered the use of artificial intelligence into genome editing and evolutionary studies, leading to groundbreaking discoveries. Research led by his team was published in the most prestigious scientific journals, including Nature, Science, Nature Plants, Nature Ecology & Evolution, and Nature Communications.





Dr. Zaki Rakib, Chairman of BioHarvest & President of the CDMO Services Business Unit, added: "I am pleased to welcome Matt Zrebiec and Professor Itay Mayrose to the BioHarvest Sciences team, where they will play a key role in driving forward the momentum of our recently launched CDMO Services Business Unit. Our CDMO division lies at the intersection of biology and mathematics, and with Dr. Itay's guidance, we can apply AI algorithms for machine learning, helping to accelerate the molecule development process. On the commercial side, we are gaining momentum and have several exciting CDMO partnership opportunities in our deal pipeline. I look forward to working with the team to close new deals, further expanding our reach into the pharma, cosmetics and nutrition industries."

BioHarvest CDMO Corporate Update Webinar - Wednesday March 13, 2024, 2:30 PM EST

CEO Ilan Sobel and Chairman Zaki Rakib will host the call at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, with a formal presentation to discuss the launch of the CDMO business unit, provide a corporate update and conclude with a question-and-answer session. To participate, all interested media and investors are invited to pre-register.

Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qPKRgN9ETXWot2UksgPfCg

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) is a leader in Botanical Synthesis, leveraging its patented technology process to grow plant-based molecules, without the need to grow the underlying plant. BioHarvest is leveraging its botanical synthesis technology to develop the next generation of science-based and clinically proven therapeutic solutions within two major business verticals; as a contract development and production organization (CDMO) on behalf of customers seeking complex molecules, and as a creator of proprietary nutraceutical health and wellness products, which includes dietary supplements. To learn more, please visit www.bioharvest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release might include forward-looking statements that are based on management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance of additional future contracts. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may be affected by a number of material factors beyond our control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BHSC does not intend to update forward-looking statement disclosures other than through our regular management discussion and analysis disclosures.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release has been reviewed and approved by Dave Ryan, VP Investor Relations, who accepts responsibility for its contents.

