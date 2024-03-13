Monument Mining: Commercial Production in 2023 Established, More Exploration at Murchison
|14:46
|02.03.
|01.03.
|01.03.
|01.03.
|Monument Mining: Monument Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 ("Q2 FY2024") Results
|Revenue of US$11.00 Million and Cash Cost of US$894/OzVANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 01, 2024for full financial results).
President and CEO Cathy Zhai commented, "Q2 FY2024 was a strong quarter...
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|MONUMENT MINING LTD
|0,104
|-2,80 %