Full Alliance Group, Inc. Announces Craig Lane as President of its wholly owned subsidiary DYNAMAXX Health, Inc.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:FAGI) is excited to announce the appointment of Craig Lane as President of Dynamaxx Health, Inc., a subsidiary dedicated to pioneering advancements in cash pay anti-aging and rejuvenation healthcare. With an extensive background in healthcare management and finance, Craig is perfectly positioned to lead Dynamaxx Health into a future with innovation and growth.

Craig brings to the table an impressive repertoire of expertise in healthcare management, sales, and corporate leadership. His career highlights include over a decade of impactful roles at Valet Orthopedics and SurgCap Funding, where he excelled in managing clinics, optimizing revenue cycle management, building clinics, developing financial structures conducive to growth and efficiency, and successfully exiting his own clinics.

His achievements are a testament to his leadership and vision, having been named Top Sales Person in the US for Carnation Foods which rewarded Craig for a scholarship at Florida State University, and later, won Entrepreneur of the Year for starting an apparel company as well as pioneering a campus map for new students at no cost by creating a coop advertising model during his MBA studies at the University of South Florida. Craig's tenure as a top commercial banker, managing a portfolio in excess of $100,000,000 and securing the largest loan in the bank's history for an iconic sports team, underscores his financial acumen. Craig was a correspondent with Greystone for multi-family and sub-prime commercial loans.

Bill Heneghan, COO of Full Alliance Group, commented on Craig's appointment, "Craig's in-depth knowledge and experience in healthcare management set him apart as the ideal leader for Dynamaxx Health. His proven track record in enhancing clinic operations and financial strategies aligns perfectly with our vision for MAXX Health Clinics. We are confident that Craig's leadership will propel Dynamaxx Health to forefront positions in healthcare innovation."

As President of DYNAMAXX Health, Craig's robust background in marketing, finance, and particularly healthcare, will guide the organization toward achieving its goals for expansion and innovation. His capability to manage complex business operations and drive rapid scaling initiatives is crucial for Dynamaxx Health's ambition to become a leading name in providing cash pay medical services through its MAXX Health anti-aging and rejuvenation clinics.

About Full Alliance Group, Inc.

Full Alliance Group, Inc. is a holding company in the health and wellness sector.

FAGI's wholly owned subsidiary, Bio Lab Naturals, Inc., founded in 2000, through its FDA-registered wholly owned subsidiary Pure Solutions, Inc., was built on the simple principles of using the highest quality ingredients, producing products with the greatest possible efficacy, and providing its partners with unsurpassed customer service all at a fair price. From day one, the Company has specialized in custom product development and FDA-compliant contract manufacturing, with a passion for cutting-edge formulations and innovative product selection. Now housed in a state-of-the-art 25,000 square foot facility in Tampa, Pure Solutions remains committed to its founding principles and is ready to expand its operations through growing organically by adding diversity to its in-house product lines and strategically through joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, exclusive manufacturing and distribution agreements, and mergers.

FAGI's other wholly owned subsidiary DYNAMAXX International Ltd. is in the health and supplement space using the direct selling channel as its sales force with its main operations in the United States and Canada. DYNAMAXX was founded in 2009 and has expanded globally since that time with its line of supplements. In addition to having a world class supplement product line, in October 2023 DYNAMAXX launched the first ever cash pay medical referral network through its independent reps ("Members"); allowing its Members to refer friends, family, other Members and customers to doctors who participate in the Dynamaxx Health Network. Initially, Dynamaxx Health Inc. is referring patients for EBOO/EBO2, PRP, Shockwave procedures to Doctors in the network. DYNAMAXX has a cost-effective way for individuals to participate in the ever-growing GIG economy by offering an aggressive compensation program to those that refer customers who purchase products, refer individuals to the Dynamaxx Health Network or to other individuals who want to start their own business. The company offers training and support to their distributors and has a strong focus on helping people achieve financial freedom through their business opportunity.

Forward-Looking Statements

This shareholder update may contain forward-looking statements. Words and variations of words such as: "expect," "goals," "could," "plans," "believe," "continue," "may," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements, including but not limited to our expectation for growth, benefits from brand-building, cost savings, and margins. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to continued volatility of and sharp increase in costs/pricing actions, increased competition, ability to raise sufficient operating capital, risks from operating internationally, consumer weakness, weakness in economic conditions, and tax law changes.

