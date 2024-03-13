Critical Elements Lithium Corporation: Critical Elements Lithium Completes Drill Program at Rose West Discovery and Intercepts Multiple, Wide Spodumene-Rich Pegmatites

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(US OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce completion of a 31-hole, 3,670-meter drill program on its 100% owned Rose West Discovery with multiple spodumene-rich pegmatites intersected.
The Rose West Discovery ("Rose West") is situated within the Rose and Rose South property blocks (Figure 1), which constitute 395 km2, or only 38% of the total 1,050 km2 in the Corporation's highly prospective exploration portfolio in Québec.
The 2024 winter drill campaign successfully completed 3,670 meters of drilling in 31 holes on the spodumene-bearing pegmatite showings discovered during the 2023 summer prospection campaign, herein referred to as Rose West. Drilling results demonstrated the continuity of a mineralized pegmatite body thus far over 450m strike, 370m down dip and to a vertical depth of 140m. In the west, the body is comprised of multiple near surface mineralized pegmatites that range up to an apparent thickness of 12.4m individually. These bodies appear to coalesce into a more substantial spodumene-bearing pegmatite in the east with an apparent width of up to 40.4m. The near surface pegmatites appear to strike northwesterly with a gentle dip of 15°, while the thicker pegmatite appears to strike easterly with a near-horizontal dip of 13°. The body is still open in all directions, while the greatest exploration potential appears to be to the east. Mineralized intercepts are summarized in Table 1.
Initial assay results from the drill program have been received for the first two holes, RD-24-01 and RD-24-02. Both drill holes returned high grade results with 1.61% Li2O and 135ppm Ta2O5 over 6.9m, including 2.17% Li2O over 4.3m in hole RD-24-01, and 1.00% Li2O and 285 ppm Ta2O5 over 8.65m, including 1.34% Li2O and 376 ppm Ta2O5 over 4.4m in hole RD-24-02. In addition to these early intersections of lithium-rich pegmatites, the program also discovered a different style of mineralization associated with an aplite dyke with high grade tantalum values, including 571 ppm Ta2O5 over 1.1m. A summary of the assay results received to date is presented in Table 2.
Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, stated: "Drill confirmation of high-grade lithium mineralization at Rose West is the beginning of an important new chapter for Critical Elements. While management is focused on delivery of a project financing package for the Rose Project that minimizes shareholder dilution, the resumption of drilling on the Corporation's extensive land position should begin to crystalize that position's value for shareholders. Additional drilling on multiple promising targets identified on Critical Elements' large, prospective land position could also yield economically valuable mineralization later this year. "
Figure 1: Location map of the Rose West Discovery
Figure 2: Location map of drillholes from the winter 2024 campaign
Figure 3: Cross section N5764100 view to the North
Figure 4: Cross section N5764000 view to the North
Figure 5: Cross section N5763900 view to the North
Figure 6: Cross section N5763800 view to the North
Table 1: Spodumene pegmatite intersected during the 2024 winter drill program
Drillhole
UTM NAD 83 ZN18
Length
Azimuth
Dip
From
To
Interval*
Type
Easting
Northing
(m)
(°)
(°)
(m)
|(m)
|(m)
RD-24-01
411119
5763973
153.00
235
-50
6.80
13.70
6.90
Pegmatite
95.10
102.80
7.70
Pegmatite
RD-24-02
411104
5763903
156.00
325
-50
10.60
19.25
8.65
Pegmatite
126.30
128.50
2.20
Pegmatite
130.25
133.25
3.00
Pegmatite
145.20
147.10
1.90
Pegmatite
RD-24-03
411105
5763898
114.00
145
-50
21.90
24.40
2.50
Pegmatite
26.35
27.60
1.25
Pegmatite
34.80
37.50
2.70
Pegmatite
41.60
43.35
1.75
Pegmatite
103.50
106.50
3.00
Pegmatite
RD-24-04
411145
5763933
111.00
325
-70
16.40
20.20
3.80
Pegmatite
67.60
69.00
1.40
Pegmatite
101.00
108.00
7.00
Pegmatite
RD-24-05
411188
5763963
51.00
315
-70
24.30
27.25
2.95
Pegmatite
RD-24-06
411244
5763876
69.00
315
-70
26.60
28.70
2.10
Pegmatite
46.60
49.80
3.20
Pegmatite
56.60
63.30
6.70
Pegmatite
RD-24-07
411163
5763819
66.00
315
-70
17.80
30.00
12.20
Pegmatite
50.90
52.40
1.50
Pegmatite
54.30
56.20
1.90
Pegmatite
RD-24-08
411122
5763795
57.00
315
-70
16.90
25.90
9.00
Pegmatite
37.95
40.00
2.05
Pegmatite
RD-24-09
411080
5763759
60.00
315
-70
4.00
8.00
4.00
Pegmatite
23.60
31.70
8.10
Pegmatite
RD-24-10
411106
5763725
63.00
315
-70
3.55
10.50
6.95
Pegmatite
RD-24-11
411139
5763690
66.00
315
-70
3.60
9.20
5.60
Pegmatite
RD-24-12
411176
5763719
102.00
315
-70
14.45
20.00
5.55
Pegmatite
RD-24-13
411302
5763798
97.00
290
-70
8.00
9.50
1.50
Pegmatite
19.60
20.50
0.90
Pegmatite
56.40
68.80
12.40
Pegmatite
RD-24-14
411357
5763709
117.00
290
-70
43.80
45.80
2.00
Pegmatite
55.30
57.00
1.70
Pegmatite
RD-24-15
411438
5763775
114.00
300
-70
54.50
57.40
2.90
Pegmatite
96.40
99.20
2.80
Pegmatite
RD-24-16**
411384
5763852
114.00
300
-70
52.60
55.50
2.90
Pegmatite
111.65
114.00
2.35
Pegmatite
RD-24-16A
411385
5763851
144.00
300
-70
53.60
56.70
3.10
Pegmatite
109.60
112.25
2.65
Pegmatite
118.25
143.20
24.95
Pegmatite
RD-24-17
411320
5763930
159.00
300
-70
76.70
79.70
3.00
Pegmatite
96.00
105.00
9.00
Pegmatite
127.00
147.50
20.50
Pegmatite
RD-24-18
411269
5764015
207.00
300
-70
67.40
81.20
13.80
Pegmatite
107.20
107.80
0.60
Pegmatite
110.00
111.40
1.40
Pegmatite
118.90
124.60
5.70
Pegmatite
RD-24-19
411347
5764073
186.00
245
-70
71.40
76.60
5.20
Pegmatite
91.00
101.10
10.10
Pegmatite
112.80
120.00
7.20
Pegmatite
RD-24-20
411408
5763990
177.00
245
-70
82.10
122.50
40.40
Pegmatite
141.30
144.30
3.00
Pegmatite
RD-24-21
411469
5763910
177.00
245
-70
120.40
|144.70
24.30
Pegmatite
RD-24-22
411524
5763824
177.00
245
-70
128.20
159.80
31.60
Pegmatite
RD-24-23A
411606
5763887
153.00
245
-70
122.60
142.90
20.30
Pegmatite
RD-24-24
411547
5763965
147.00
235
-70
104.50
136.00
31.50
Pegmatite
RD-24-25**
411490
5764049
84.60
245
-70
73.70
84.60
10.90
Pegmatite
RD-24-25A
411489
5764049
168.00
245
-70
72.30
107.60
35.30
Pegmatite
RD-24-26
411431
5764131
117.00
245
-70
82.00
103.80
21.80
Pegmatite
RD-24-27
411519
5764187
111.00
245
-70
84.20
102.85
18.65
Pegmatite
104.90
106.10
1.20
Pegmatite
RD-24-28
411569
5764115
135.00
235
-70
71.70
72.50
0.80
Pegmatite
83.10
114.50
31.40
Pegmatite
121.70
126.20
4.50
Pegmatite
* Core length; the true thickness is between 80 to 95% of the core length.
** Hole abandoned before reaching target length.
Table 2: Results from Rose West Discovery 2024 winter drill program
|Drillhole
UTM NAD 83 ZN18
Length
Azimuth
Dip
From
To
Interval*
Li2O
Ta2O5
Lithology
Easting
Northing
(m)
(°)
(°)
(m)
|(m)
|(m)
(%)
ppm (g/t)
RD-24-01
411119
5763973
153.00
235
-50
6.80
13.70
6.90
1.61
135
Pegmatite
including
7.70
12.00
4.30
2.17
77
Pegmatite
24.00
25.10
1.10
0.02
571
Aplite
95.10
102.80
7.70
0.03
374
Pegmatite
RD-24-02
411104
5763903
156.00
325
-50
10.60
19.25
8.65
1.00
285
Pegmatite
including
10.60
15.00
4.40
1.34
376
Pegmatite
100.80
102.20
1.40
0.04
394
Aplite
103.70
104.20
0.50
0.04
339
Aplite
126.30
128.50
2.20
0.04
145
Pegmatite
130.25
133.25
3.00
0.03
153
Pegmatite
145.20
147.10
1.90
0.03
239
Pegmatite
RD-24-03
411105
5763898
114.00
145
-50
PENDING RESULTS
RD-24-04
411145
5763933
111.00
325
-70
PENDING RESULTS
RD-24-05
411188
5763963
51.00
315
-70
PENDING RESULTS
RD-24-06
411244
5763876
69.00
315
-70
PENDING RESULTS
RD-24-07
411163
5763819
66.00
315
-70
PENDING RESULTS
RD-24-08
411122
5763795
57.00
315
-70
PENDING RESULTS
RD-24-09
411080
5763759
60.00
315
-70
PENDING RESULTS
RD-24-10
411106
5763725
63.00
315
-70
PENDING RESULTS
RD-24-11
411139
5763690
66.00
315
-70
PENDING RESULTS
RD-24-12
411176
5763719
102.00
315
-70
PENDING RESULTS
RD-24-13
411302
5763798
97.00
290
-70
PENDING RESULTS
RD-24-14
411357
5763709
117.00
290
-70
PENDING RESULTS
RD-24-15
411438
5763775
114.00
300
-70
PENDING RESULTS
RD-24-16
411384
5763852
114.00
300
-70
PENDING RESULTS**
RD-24-16A
411385
5763851
144.00
300
-70
PENDING RESULTS
RD-24-17
411320
5763930
159.00
300
-70
PENDING RESULTS
RD-24-18
411269
5764015
207.00
300
-70
PENDING RESULTS
RD-24-19
411347
5764073
186.00
245
-70
PENDING RESULTS
RD-24-20
411408
5763990
177.00
245
-70
PENDING RESULTS
RD-24-21
411469
5763910
177.00
245
-70
PENDING RESULTS
RD-24-22
411524
5763824
177.00
245
-70
PENDING RESULTS
RD-24-23
411605
5763887
18.00
245
-70
**
RD-24-23A
411606
5763887
153.00
245
-70
PENDING RESULTS
RD-24-24
411547
5763965
147.00
235
-70
PENDING RESULTS
RD-24-25
411490
5764049
84.60
245
-70
PENDING RESULTS**
RD-24-25A
411489
5764049
168.00
245
-70
PENDING RESULTS
RD-24-26
411431
5764131
117.00
245
-70
PENDING RESULTS
RD-24-27
411519
5764187
111.00
245
-70
PENDING RESULTS
RD-24-28
411569
5764115
135.00
235
-70
PENDING RESULTS
* Core length; the true thickness is between 80 to 95% of the core length.
** Hole abandoned before reaching target length.
Quality assurance/quality control
Quality assurance and quality control procedures have been implemented to ensure best practices in sampling and analysis of the drill core samples. Standards, duplicate and blanks were regularly inserted into the sample stream. The drill core samples were delivered, in secure tagged bags to the ALS Minerals laboratory facility in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The samples are weighed and identified prior to sample preparation. The samples are crushed to 70% minus 2 mm, then separated and pulverized to 85% passing 75 µm. All samples are analyzed using sodium peroxide fusion ME-MS-89L, with full analysis for 52 elements. Value over 25,000 ppm Li were re-assays using Li-ICP-82b and value over 2,500 ppm Ta2O5 were re-assays using Ta-XRF10.
Qualified persons
Sebastien Perreault, P. Eng., is the qualified persons that have reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Corporation.
About Critical Elements Lithium Corporation
Critical Elements aspires to become a large, responsible supplier of lithium to the flourishing electric vehicle and energy storage system industries. To this end, Critical Elements is advancing the wholly owned, high-purity Rose Lithium-Tantalum project in Québec, the Corporation's first lithium project to be advanced within a land portfolio of over 1,050 km2. On August 29, 2023, the Corporation announced results of a new Feasibility Study on Rose for the production of spodumene concentrate. The after-tax internal rate of return for the Project is estimated at 65.7%, with an estimated after-tax net present value of US$2.2B at an 8% discount rate. In the Corporation's view, Québec is strategically well-positioned for US and EU markets and boasts good infrastructure including a low-cost, low-carbon power grid featuring 94% hydroelectricity. The project has received approval from the Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the recommendation of the Joint Assessment Committee, comprised of representatives from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the Cree Nation Government, received the Certificate of Authorization pursuant to section 164 of Québec's Environment Quality Act from the Québec Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, and the project mining lease from the Québec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests under the Québec Mining Act.
For further information, please contact:
Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, P. Géo.
Chief Executive Officer
819-354-5146
jslavallee@cecorp.ca
www.cecorp.ca
