Critical Elements Lithium Corporation: Critical Elements Lithium Completes Drill Program at Rose West Discovery and Intercepts Multiple, Wide Spodumene-Rich Pegmatites

* Core length; the true thickness is between 80 to 95% of the core length.

** Hole abandoned before reaching target length.

Table 2: Results from Rose West Discovery 2024 winter drill program

Drillhole UTM NAD 83 ZN18 Length Azimuth Dip From To Interval* Li2O Ta2O5 Lithology Easting Northing (m) (°) (°) (m) (m) (m) (%) ppm (g/t) RD-24-01 411119 5763973 153.00 235 -50 6.80 13.70 6.90 1.61 135 Pegmatite including 7.70 12.00 4.30 2.17 77 Pegmatite 24.00 25.10 1.10 0.02 571 Aplite 95.10 102.80 7.70 0.03 374 Pegmatite RD-24-02 411104 5763903 156.00 325 -50 10.60 19.25 8.65 1.00 285 Pegmatite including 10.60 15.00 4.40 1.34 376 Pegmatite 100.80 102.20 1.40 0.04 394 Aplite 103.70 104.20 0.50 0.04 339 Aplite 126.30 128.50 2.20 0.04 145 Pegmatite 130.25 133.25 3.00 0.03 153 Pegmatite 145.20 147.10 1.90 0.03 239 Pegmatite RD-24-03 411105 5763898 114.00 145 -50 PENDING RESULTS RD-24-04 411145 5763933 111.00 325 -70 PENDING RESULTS RD-24-05 411188 5763963 51.00 315 -70 PENDING RESULTS RD-24-06 411244 5763876 69.00 315 -70 PENDING RESULTS RD-24-07 411163 5763819 66.00 315 -70 PENDING RESULTS RD-24-08 411122 5763795 57.00 315 -70 PENDING RESULTS RD-24-09 411080 5763759 60.00 315 -70 PENDING RESULTS RD-24-10 411106 5763725 63.00 315 -70 PENDING RESULTS RD-24-11 411139 5763690 66.00 315 -70 PENDING RESULTS RD-24-12 411176 5763719 102.00 315 -70 PENDING RESULTS RD-24-13 411302 5763798 97.00 290 -70 PENDING RESULTS RD-24-14 411357 5763709 117.00 290 -70 PENDING RESULTS RD-24-15 411438 5763775 114.00 300 -70 PENDING RESULTS RD-24-16 411384 5763852 114.00 300 -70 PENDING RESULTS** RD-24-16A 411385 5763851 144.00 300 -70 PENDING RESULTS RD-24-17 411320 5763930 159.00 300 -70 PENDING RESULTS RD-24-18 411269 5764015 207.00 300 -70 PENDING RESULTS RD-24-19 411347 5764073 186.00 245 -70 PENDING RESULTS RD-24-20 411408 5763990 177.00 245 -70 PENDING RESULTS RD-24-21 411469 5763910 177.00 245 -70 PENDING RESULTS RD-24-22 411524 5763824 177.00 245 -70 PENDING RESULTS RD-24-23 411605 5763887 18.00 245 -70 ** RD-24-23A 411606 5763887 153.00 245 -70 PENDING RESULTS RD-24-24 411547 5763965 147.00 235 -70 PENDING RESULTS RD-24-25 411490 5764049 84.60 245 -70 PENDING RESULTS** RD-24-25A 411489 5764049 168.00 245 -70 PENDING RESULTS RD-24-26 411431 5764131 117.00 245 -70 PENDING RESULTS RD-24-27 411519 5764187 111.00 245 -70 PENDING RESULTS RD-24-28 411569 5764115 135.00 235 -70 PENDING RESULTS

* Core length; the true thickness is between 80 to 95% of the core length.

** Hole abandoned before reaching target length.

Quality assurance/quality control

Quality assurance and quality control procedures have been implemented to ensure best practices in sampling and analysis of the drill core samples. Standards, duplicate and blanks were regularly inserted into the sample stream. The drill core samples were delivered, in secure tagged bags to the ALS Minerals laboratory facility in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The samples are weighed and identified prior to sample preparation. The samples are crushed to 70% minus 2 mm, then separated and pulverized to 85% passing 75 µm. All samples are analyzed using sodium peroxide fusion ME-MS-89L, with full analysis for 52 elements. Value over 25,000 ppm Li were re-assays using Li-ICP-82b and value over 2,500 ppm Ta2O5 were re-assays using Ta-XRF10.

Qualified persons

Sebastien Perreault, P. Eng., is the qualified persons that have reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Corporation.

About Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

Critical Elements aspires to become a large, responsible supplier of lithium to the flourishing electric vehicle and energy storage system industries. To this end, Critical Elements is advancing the wholly owned, high-purity Rose Lithium-Tantalum project in Québec, the Corporation's first lithium project to be advanced within a land portfolio of over 1,050 km2. On August 29, 2023, the Corporation announced results of a new Feasibility Study on Rose for the production of spodumene concentrate. The after-tax internal rate of return for the Project is estimated at 65.7%, with an estimated after-tax net present value of US$2.2B at an 8% discount rate. In the Corporation's view, Québec is strategically well-positioned for US and EU markets and boasts good infrastructure including a low-cost, low-carbon power grid featuring 94% hydroelectricity. The project has received approval from the Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the recommendation of the Joint Assessment Committee, comprised of representatives from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the Cree Nation Government, received the Certificate of Authorization pursuant to section 164 of Québec's Environment Quality Act from the Québec Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, and the project mining lease from the Québec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests under the Québec Mining Act.

For further information, please contact:

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, P. Géo.

Chief Executive Officer

819-354-5146

jslavallee@cecorp.ca

www.cecorp.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is described in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary statement concerning forward-looking statements.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian Securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "scheduled", "anticipates", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "scheduled", "targeted", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information contained herein include, without limitation, statements relating to the results and completion of the 2024 exploration program and its related objectives. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Although Critical Elements has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expected results described in forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: final and complete results of the Corporation's 2023-2024 exploration program and effects on the Corporation's stated objectives, as well as those risk factors set out in the Corporation's Management Discussion and Analysis for its most recent quarter ended November 30, 2023 and other disclosure documents available under the Corporation's SEDAR profile. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and Critical Elements disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Critical Elements Lithium Corporation