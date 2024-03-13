All-In Nutritionals and Autism Today's CEOs Create Joint Company, Neuro Nutritionals, to Support Autism and Neurodiverse Community

Lindsey Duncan, CN, ND, and founder of All-In Nutritionals, joins forces with Karen Simmons, founder and CEO of Autism Today, to co-found Neuro Nutritionals, LLC, a new company dedicated to providing targeted solutions, education, and supplements that support individuals on the spectrum.

SPRINGFIELD, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / All-In Nutritionals LLC, an advanced, natural supplement and wellness company, announced today the creation of a joint, sister company, Neuro Nutritionals, with Autism Today's CEO and founder Karen Simmons, to support the neurodiverse community with products and education. Lindsey Duncan, who is the co-founder of Neuro Nutritionals, stated that due to the increase and rise of autism, this is simply an area of health in the general population that must be addressed.

"We consistently say we are warriors for the consumer," Duncan said, "If this is true, then we must provide research and resources for not just the average customer but also the customer, who has unique and diverse needs. This is precisely what we are doing with Neuro Nutritionals."

Karen Simmons stated, "Everyone, especially those on the neurodiversity spectrum, deserves to have the best health possible to ensure optimal outcomes. That's why I have partnered with Lindsey Duncan to help our community have credible information and research, along with premium and extremely clean nutritional supplements." Simmons is the parent of two children on the autism spectrum and has spent the last 20 years deeply rooted in the neurodiverse community. Autism Today was the first online information and resource center for autism worldwide.

The need for a company such as Neuro Nutritionals is backed by recent statistics. According to the CDC, as of 2023, one in 36 children has been diagnosed with autism. In addition, 75 million people, which is 1% of the world population, have autism. Autism prevalence has increased 178% since the year 2000.

While Neuro Nutritionals was founded and created by Duncan and Simmons, there is additional expertise in development, including a board of doctors, certified nutritionists, an advanced research and development team, and a pristine supplement manufacturing facility.

Duncan stated that while Neuro Nutritionals does not and will not claim to cure or mitigate any disease such as autism, the company does offer products that are different than anything currently on the market. "Because we fully understand the deep connection between the gut and the brain, we know how to support many of the main issues those in the neurodivergent community often experience. Our system focuses on four pillars: cleansing, balancing, building, and nourishing the gut, brain, and nervous system."

"Detoxification is essential to eliminate an abundance of heavy metals in the body, which is extremely common in those on the spectrum," stated Duncan. "We have a wonderful system that focuses on the neurodiverse diet, along with supplement support, of which we have put in hundreds of hours of research and are incredibly proud. From our nutrition plans to each ingredient in our products, everything is free, clear, and clean from any harmful or damaging chemicals."

Simmons also assured us these products are different than anything offered on the market, natural or pharmaceutical. "One of the hardest decisions I had to make for my two children, who are on the spectrum, was to put them on medication. My belief has always been to go as natural as possible to avoid the adverse side of drugs; this way my children could be their authentic selves."

According to an article by Autism Speaks, some of the common side effects from behavior medications often prescribed to people with autism include increased appetite, weight gain, seizures, severe irritability, and even breast swelling.

Duncan stated, "Parents of neurodiverse children simply want them to feel well and have a great quality of life. Our strategy is to do this without any harsh chemicals and to use nature to its fullest potential. This is one of the main reasons we at Neuro Nutritionals feel so strongly about addressing this issue from a natural, research, and scientific-based perspective. We want neurodiverse children and adults to feel better without side effects. Everyone deserves a good quality of life."

Simmons added that is why Duncan was the perfect partner for this endeavor. "Not only are Lindsey's products impeccably scrutinized by the finest labs to ensure top-quality ingredients, but he has been in the Nutritional field for nearly 40 years and knows his stuff hands down!"

All Neuro Nutritionals supplements use organic, wild-harvested, and incredibly clean ingredients. All products and ingredients are tested for purity, microbiological contamination, heavy metals, potency, and efficacy. In addition, the company third-party tests with an ISO- and IEC-certified independent testing laboratory. Manufacturing and production standards meet and/or exceed cGMP and NSF standards.

Duncan and Simmons both share the same sentiment. "We are excited and already seeing the positive effect these unique nutrition plans and products are providing for our neurodivergent community. The future looks bright for people with these special and unique needs," said Duncan.

Simmons agreed by saying, "I believe wholeheartedly that with Lindsey's insistence on premium quality and pristine manufacturing, we cannot go wrong. We will continue to offer and expand our Spectrum of Solutions to enhance the quality of life for the autism and neurodiverse community globally."

