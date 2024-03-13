1847 Holdings LLC: 1847 Holdings' ICU Eyewear Subsidiary Diversifies Manufacturing to Reduce Production Costs and Fortify Supply Chain

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / 1847 Holdings LLC ("1847" or the "Company") (NYSE American:EFSH), a unique holding company that combines the attractive attributes of owning private, lower-middle market businesses with the liquidity and transparency of a publicly traded company, today announced that its subsidiary, ICU Eyewear Holdings Inc. ("ICU"), has significantly enhanced its operations by geographically diversifying its manufacturing, beyond mainland China, to now include both the Philippines and a manufacturing partner in the U.S. As a result of the favorable pricing ICU has negotiated with its partners, and elimination of certain tariffs, ICU expects to significantly reduce its cost of goods.

ICU's new manufacturing partner in the Philippines has commenced production, with the first shipments now being delivered to the U.S. Furthermore, ICU's new manufacturing partner in the U.S. will focus on specific product lines and is expected to commence production in the 4th quarter of 2024.

Christine Roach President & CFO of ICU Eyewear, Inc. stated, "ICU remains dedicated to enhancing the reliability and efficiency of its supply chain. Notably, we expect to benefit from a 25% savings on accessories, which represents 20% of ICU revenue, and a 10% savings on eyewear, which represents 80% of revenue. Additionally, our new US manufacturing partner is planning to integrate advanced technology into its operations, which will allow ICU to benefit from cutting edge manufacturing processes, thereby ensuring we continue to offer the absolute highest quality product to our customers. With a keen focus on sustainable growth and operational excellence, ICU continues to position itself as a trailblazer in the eyewear industry, poised for further success in the years ahead."

Ellery Roberts, CEO of 1847, noted, "By diversifying manufacturing geographically, ICU has effectively reduced its reliance on production in China, lowered production costs, and fortified its supply chain. We have taken important steps to enhance ICU's operations, which not only makes it more efficient but, potentially, a more attractive acquisition target."

ICU is a leading designer of Over-the-Counter (OTC), non-prescription reading glasses, sunglasses, blue light blocking eyewear, sun readers and outdoor specialty sunglasses. In 2020, ICU formed its ICU Personal Care brand to serve the needs of existing and new customers for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and related personal care categories.

About 1847 Holdings LLC

1847 Holdings LLC (NYSE American:EFSH), a publicly traded diversified acquisition holding company, was founded by Ellery W. Roberts, a former partner of Parallel Investment Partners, Saunders Karp & Megrue, and Principal of Lazard Freres Strategic Realty Investors. 1847 Holdings' investment thesis is that capital market inefficiencies have left the founders and/or stakeholders of many small business enterprises or lower-middle market businesses with limited exit options despite the intrinsic value of their business. Given this dynamic, 1847 Holdings can consistently acquire businesses it views as "solid" for reasonable multiples of cash flow and then deploy resources to strengthen the infrastructure and systems of those businesses in order to improve operations. These improvements may lead to a sale or IPO of an operating subsidiary at higher valuations than the purchase price and/or alternatively, an operating subsidiary may be held in perpetuity and contribute to 1847 Holdings' ability to pay regular and special dividends to shareholders. For more information, visit www.1847holdings.com.

