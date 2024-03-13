Cable Modem Termination System (CTMS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market worth $10.4 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CMTS and CCAP market is projected to grow from USD 6.7 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 10.4 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The introduction of DOCSIS 4.0 technology is expected to be one of the key driving factors for this market. DOCSIS 4.0 introduces Full Duplex DOCSIS (FDX), enabling symmetrical upload and download speeds. This is a significant improvement over previous versions, which typically have higher download speeds than upload speeds. Symmetrical speeds are beneficial for applications such as video conferencing, cloud services, and other upload-intensive activities. Moreover, This enables a smoother transition for cable operators, allowing them to upgrade their networks gradually without disrupting existing services.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 6.7 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 10.4 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% Market Size Available for 2020-2029 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, DOCSIS Standard, and Geography Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Low awareness among users about the availability and benefits of advanced security solutions Key Market Opportunities Integration of Edge Computing Capabilities Key Market Drivers Increasing adoption of Virtual CMTS

Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Due to the rise of smart homes and Internet of Things (IoT) there is a growing number of connected devices in homes and businesses, ranging from smart appliances to security systems, requires high-bandwidth and low-latency networks. CCAP's ability to aggregate and manage traffic efficiently makes it well-suited for supporting these applications. Moreover, while deploying multiple CMTS units can be expensive and require significant space, CCAP offers a more centralized and scalable solution. This can lead to reduced operational costs and improved network management for cable operators.

Virtual CMTS is expected to hold the largest market share in the CMTS market during the forecast period.

Due to the continuous technological advancements such as 5G mobile networks and edge computing applications requires high-bandwidth and low-latency networks. vCMTS can provide the necessary flexibility and scalability to support these demanding applications. Moreover, vCMTS technology is rapidly evolving, offering improved performance, security, and feature sets. This makes it a more effective option for operators seeking to modernize their networks.

DOCSIS 3.1 standard is expected to witness the higher CAGR in the CMTS and CCAP industry during the forecast period.

Due to the expansion and advancements of DOCSIS standards and with the release of DOCSIS 4.0, there's a growing need for DOCSIS 3.1 infrastructure as a foundation. While 4.0 offers even higher speeds (up to 10 Gbps symmetrical), it's currently being deployed on top of existing 3.1 infrastructure, further driving the market for this standard.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the CMTS and CCAP market during the forecast period.

North America is at the forefront of providing high-speed Internet access, for example, In 2023, the US government's Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program provides funding for broadband infrastructure development, The BEAD Program includes USD 42 Billion for high-speed Internet access funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, BEAD is a federal grant program that aims to get all Americans online by funding partnerships between states or territories, communities, and stakeholders to build infrastructure where it is needed to and increase adoption of high-speed internet. It provides around USD 42.45 billion to expand high-speed internet access by funding planning, infrastructure deployment and adoption programs in all states.

Key Players

Leading players in the CMTS and CCAP companies include CommScope (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Casa Systems (US), Harmonic Inc. (US), Nokia (Finland), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Broadcom (US), Juniper Networks, Inc. (US), Jinghong V & T Technology Co., Ltd. China), Sumavision (China), Blonder Tongue Laboratories (US), Versa Technology Inc. (US), C9 Networks Inc. (US), Vecima Networks Inc. (Canada), Teleste (Finland), Gennexcomm, Inc (US), The Volpe Firm (US), Creonic GmbH (Germany), Inango Systems Ltd. (Israel), Infinera Corporation (US), CableLabs (US), Leadman Electronics USA, Inc. (US), ZCorum (US), Calix (US), Australia's National Broadband Network. (Australia) are few other key companies operating in the CMTS and CCAP market.

