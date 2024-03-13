Lancashire Holdings Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 13

Lancashire Holdings Limited

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company announces that, on 8 March 2024, Alex Maloney, Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, exercised 116,126 Restricted Share Awards ("RSS awards") granted as nil-cost options over the Company's common shares of US$0.50 each. These RSS awards were granted under the LHL Restricted Share Scheme Performance Awards and Bonus Deferral Plan.

Mr. Maloney sold 57,064 of the resulting shares at the price shown below to cover the tax, national insurance and fees arising as a result of the exercise and retained the balance of 59,062 shares. The exercise was satisfied using existing shares in issue held by the Lancashire Holdings Limited Employee Benefit Trust.

Following this transaction, Mr. Maloney has an interest in the Company of 869,961 common shares (which includes 181,819 shares held via a connected person), representing 0.3565%.

The notification made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Alex Maloney 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Lancashire Holdings Limited b) LEI 5493002UNUYXLHOWF752 4(i) Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Common Shares of US$0.50 each ISIN: BMG5361W1047 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares on exercise of 116,126 Restricted Share Awards ("RSS awards") granted as nil-cost options over common shares of US$0.50 each. These RSS awards were granted under the LHL Restricted Share Scheme Performance Awards and Bonus Deferral Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) nil 116,126 shares acquired on exercise of RSS awards d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 116,126 Nil e) Date of the transaction 2024-03-08 f) Place of the transaction (XLON) London Stock Exchange - Regulated Market 4(ii) Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common Shares of US$0.50 each ISIN: BMG5361W1047 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of 57,064 shares to cover tax liabilities and fees on exercise of 116,126 Restricted Share Awards ("RSS awards") granted as nil-cost options over common shares of US$0.50 each c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £6.283001 57,064 shares sold to cover tax liabilities d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 57,064 £358,533.17 e) Date of the transaction 2024-03-08 f) Place of the transaction (XLON) London Stock Exchange - Regulated Market

Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification