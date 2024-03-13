Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Goldmarkt im Rallyemodus: Goldaktie vor Vervielfachung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A19Z69 | ISIN: USG06905AG15 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
13.03.24
12:20 Uhr
93,42 Euro
-0,18
-0,19 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
BACARDI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BACARDI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
13.03.2024 | 15:14
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bacardi Limited: Matriarchs of Whisky: Stephanie MacLeod of Dewar's

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / Bacardi Limited:

BY: SUFFIAN HAKIM

Originally published by Augustman

In 2023, Dewar's swept the blended scotch categories in the International Whisky Competition, along with McLeod's triumph as Master Blender of the Year. It is testament to her mastery in her role. When we asked her what her secret was, she replied with that trademark humility. "A spirit of experimentation has always been core to the brand since it was founded. It was our first Master Blender, A.J. Cameron, who pioneered double ageing in the 1890s, a process we still hold true to today..."

Continue reading here

"We don't just look at creating new whiskies, we look at how we can improve our existing whiskies too." - Stephanie MacLeod. Image courtesy of Augustman

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bacardi Limited on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Bacardi Limited
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bacardi-limited
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bacardi Limited



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.