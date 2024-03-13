Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Acconeer AB (Record Id 252003)

With effect from March 14, 2024, the subscription rights in Acconeer AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including March 25, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ACCON TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021629524 Order book ID: 327612 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from March 14, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Acconeer AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including April 08, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ACCON BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021629532 Order book ID: 327611 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB