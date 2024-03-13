Tele2 AB: Tele2 and foodora in revolutionary collaboration - connected drones deliver food from the sky to the doorstep

STOCKHOLM, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tele2 AB ("Tele2") (Nasdaq: TEL2 A), (Nasdaq: TEL2 B), (Stockholm: TEL2 A) and (Stockholm: TEL2 B) and the q-trade platform foodora announce today that they will launch food deliveries using IoT and 5G connected drones. The deliveries will be made wherever possible to the customers' property or garden and lowered with a cable from the drone, with the first deliveries taking place already in the spring on Värmdö, outside Stockholm.

Now launching foodora Air, which is a fleet of electric drones that, with the help of 5G technology from Tele2, will provide fast and efficient delivery service of food from a number of restaurants on Värmdö, outside Stockholm. Aerit, a technology leader in the drone industry, has developed advanced drones integrated into foodora's technology platform to create a seamless and efficient delivery experience connected with the latest 5G technology from Tele2.

"This marks a new era in how people receive deliveries, and we believe we can see more applications in other industries. For us at Tele2, the partnership with foodora is a perfect example of how we can use our 5G connectivity and expertise to drive future delivery services in a simple, sustainable, and smart way, while providing customers with an extraordinary experience," says Stefan Trampus, Executive Vice President B2B at Tele2.

The drones have a range of 21 kilometers and emit 2 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer, which can be compared to traditional gasoline or diesel-powered delivery vehicles that emit 143 and 110 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer, respectively.

"Technology and connectivity have the potential to break many of the limitations that currently exist in rural areas, where access to various services and products has decreased in line with rapid urbanization," Stefan Trampus concludes.

Deliveries will, where possible, be made directly to customers' properties or gardens and lowered with a cable from the air. Deliveries will commence in May on Värmdö, and food can be ordered through the foodora app. The goal is to expand to more areas in Sweden so that more locations can have access to the same service available in major cities.

"We are proud to be the first in Europe to launch real drone deliveries, and we are excited to have Tele2 and Aerit as partners on this exciting journey. Fast home deliveries are a democratic issue, in my opinion. Regardless of where you are in the country, it should be possible to quickly get what you need, such as medicines or groceries. It should not only be available to people who have chosen to settle in big cities," concludes Daniel Gustafsson Raba, Director Operations at foodora.

Tele2 will provide continuous connectivity for the drones based on 5G IoT (Internet of Things) technology. Drones require both short response times and the ability to send and receive large amounts of data to handle deliveries safely, supported by 5G.

Technical information foodora Air:

Maximum range: 21 kilometers

Maximum delivery range: 12 kilometers

Maximum delivery weight: 4 kilograms

Weather capacity: Can fly in rain, wind, and snow

