American Marketing Association Chicago: AMA Chicago Announces Sheila Hamilton of McDonald's as Keynote Speaker at 2024 BrandSmart Conference

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / BrandSmart 2024, one of the brand marketing community's most prestigious conferences, announces Sheila Hamilton, Marketing and Menu Lead - New Business Ventures at McDonald's as its keynote speaker. The annual conference will feature renowned thought leaders who will delve into the latest marketing trends and share insights about the future of branding in an experience-driven economy. In addition to Hamilton's keynote address, BrandSmart will feature industry expert panels and mainstage presentations uncovering actionable strategies to empower brands in an ever-evolving marketing landscape.

Sheila Hamilton, Marketing and Menu Lead - New Business Ventures at McDonald's

Now in its 22nd year, BrandSmart is the longest-running conference of its kind in the country. The 2024 theme, "The Future of Brand in an Experience-Driven Economy," highlights the crucial role that memorable experiences play in customer engagement and loyalty. This year's event will be held in the AON Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier in Chicago on Thursday, April 25, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CDT. BrandSmart is produced by the American Marketing Association Chicago, (AMA Chicago) the largest AMA chapter in North America.

"We are so pleased to welcome Sheila as our keynote speaker and anchor the conference around her marketing innovation and branding wisdom," said AMA?Chicago President Chris McGuire. "The background she'll be sharing on design thinking, speed-to-market, and customer experience transcends industries, and brand leaders from all marketing backgrounds will benefit from her insights."

Hamilton's keynote, Staying Grounded While Launching an Out-of-this-World Brand, will take place at 9:30 a.m. She will also be doing a LinkedIn Live on the AMA Chicago channel on April 17th at 12:00 CDT.

Additional BrandSmart sessions include:

Embracing AI and Maintaining the Human Touch with Jennifer Polk, Chief Marketing and Digital Experience Officer at Feeding America

with Jennifer Polk, Chief Marketing and Digital Experience Officer at Feeding America Mega Power Panel with Dan Moriarty, Chief Marketing Officer at Chicago Fire

with Dan Moriarty, Chief Marketing Officer at Chicago Fire Innovation as Creativity with Meghan Hurley, Vice President of Global Brand Marketing at Claire's

with Meghan Hurley, Vice President of Global Brand Marketing at Claire's Branding in the Narrative Economy: The Psychology of Consumer Experiences with Kristian A. Alomá, Ph.D., Founder & CEO at Threadline

with Kristian A. Alomá, Ph.D., Founder & CEO at Threadline Architecting Your Future with Jennifer Wesley, Managing Director, Talent Strategy and Development at Google

Networking is a core component of BrandSmart each year, and attendees will have ample opportunities to mingle with marketing peers from across the country.

"BrandSmart is a platform for knowledge sharing, but it's also a meaningful source of connection and community for marketing leaders," says McGuire.

For information and tickets, visit?https://brandsmart.amachicago.org.

The American Marketing Association Chicago provides ongoing development opportunities for Chicagoland marketers to expand knowledge, improve skills, and grow both their networks and careers through access to innovative marketing thought leaders and cutting-edge programming. Visit amachicago.org

