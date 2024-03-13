Greene Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts BE WATER 6-Packs Now Available at Camping World

MARION, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC PINK:INKW) is pleased to announce that its BE WATER artesian spring water is now available at your local Camping World in a six-pack configuration along with our 24-pack configuration.

This new configuration offers easier maneuverability, storage, and presentation. 6-pack bottles will still arrive at Camping World as 24 bottles per case but now come packaged as four six-packs for easy six-pack display and sale.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "We are incredibly grateful to Camping World for their trust in us and in our BE WATER brand by allowing us to bring our six-packs to their stores. This is a win-win as it results in greater sales and increased demand through easier store positioning and customer transport. Store managers may choose between receiving six-packs or our legacy 24-pack configurations depending on their preference and sales history. Camping World, our first large-scale national retailer, has been nothing but first-rate to us since we first became a vendor partner with them in 2021. The six-packs will be available in all Camping World locations just in time for the spring and summer months and I encourage each of you pick up a case of our fresh artesian spring water soonest."

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

