Belgium's cumulative installed PV capacity surpassed 10 GW at the end of December 2023. Belgium installed around 1. 8 GW of new PV systems last year, according to new figures from the Belgian association Energie Commune, which was formerly known as Association belge pour la Promotion des Energies Renouvelables (APERe). In 2022, 1,060 MW were installed, followed by 850 MW in 2021, 1,010 MW in 2020, 544 MW in 2019, and 367 MW in 2018. Approximately 1. 4 GW of last year's newly deployed capacity was installed in the Dutch-speaking macro-region of Flanders. Around 426 MW was deployed in the French-speaking ...

