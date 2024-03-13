ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc.: ADM Tronics CEO Presents Vet-Sonotron Veterinary Therapy Device at Medical Device Industry Webinar

NORTHVALE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / ADM Tronics, an innovator of electronic medical device technologies, is pleased to announce that its CEO, Andre DiMino, presented the groundbreaking Vet-Sonotron® non-invasive veterinary therapy device at an exclusive, interactive MDG Premium webinar. The webinar provided an in-depth exploration of the development, testing, and outstanding efficacy of the Vet-Sonotron in treating musculoskeletal pain conditions in small animals, including dogs as well as horses.

View the webinar here: https://tinyurl.com/yb28txjk

The Vet-Sonotron represents a significant advancement in veterinary care, offering a non-invasive solution for managing pain and promoting healing in animals. Developed and tested over the past several years, this cutting-edge device utilizes proprietary non-invasive therapeutic technology to deliver targeted therapy with excellent results.

During the webinar, Mr. DiMino shared insights into the development process of the Vet-Sonotron, highlighting the extensive research and engineering development involved in bringing this innovative device to fruition. He emphasized the device's ability to address a critical need in veterinary medicine by offering a safe, effective alternative to traditional treatments for musculoskeletal pain.

"We are proud to introduce the Vet-Sonotron to the medical device community through this webinar," said Mr. DiMino. "This device has significant potential in the way pain management is approached in small animals and in horses, providing veterinarians with a powerful tool to improve the quality of life for their patients."

The webinar included an overview of the testing conducted to assess the efficacy of the Vet-Sonotron. Results demonstrated the device's ability to significantly reduce pain and inflammation, accelerate healing, and improve mobility in dogs and horses suffering from both acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

The webinar was hosted by Joe Hage, Chair of MDG Premium and leader of the Medical Devices Group (medicaldevicesgroup.net), with over 350,000 members in the medical device and related industries. Attendees of the webinar, members of MDG Premium, including medical device professionals, researchers, and industry experts, had the opportunity to engage with Mr. DiMino during a Q&A session following the presentation. The lively discussion delved into various aspects of the Vet-Sonotron technology, its applications, and the future development of a human medical version of the technology.

As ADM Tronics continues to advance the field of veterinary therapeutics with innovative solutions like the Vet-Sonotron, the company remains committed to advancing its research and development of electronic medical devices, both for its own products as well as on a contract engineering and manufacturing basis for customers at its FDA-Registered and ISO-13485 Certified medical device facility. With its proven efficacy and non-invasive approach, the Vet-Sonotron stands poised to make a lasting impact on veterinary care, offering new hope for animals suffering from musculoskeletal conditions.

For more information about the Vet-Sonotron and contract medical device development and manufacturing services by ADM Tronics, visit www.admtronics.com.

About ADMT

ADMT is a diversified, technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products. ADMT has three areas of activity: Proprietary Electronic Medical Devices; Engineering, Regulatory and Manufacturing Services; and, Eco-Friendly, Water-Based Formulations. The Company's headquarters, laboratories, and FDA-Registered medical device manufacturing operations are in Northvale, NJ. ADMT's multi-disciplinary team of engineers, researchers and technologists utilize advanced technology infrastructure, for research, development and commercialization of diversified technologies.

ADMT welcomes inquiries for its medical device services at www.admteng.com.

Investor Relations:

Howard Isaacs 562-987-4939 HISAACS@EARTHLINK.NET

Richard Cavalli 303-956-1777 RICHARDACAVALLI@GMAIL.COM

