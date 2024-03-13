Miami, Florida and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2024) - Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FSE: GDT0) ("Sekur" or the "Company"), a leading Swiss hosted secure and private communications platform, outlines solutions to protect enterprise and small to medium-sized business (SMB) owners from the growing menace of bad actor cyber threats.

With statistics indicating the escalating costs of ransomware attacks on businesses, during the crucial US presidential election year, Sekur Private Data is committed to providing robust and comprehensive security solutions.

Recent incidents, such as the alleged exploitation of Google accounts via OAuth2 functionality and the high-profile hacking of Microsoft's corporate network from a Russian hacking group, highlights the critical need for robust cybersecurity and data privacy measures. In this environment, Sekur remains at the forefront of the battle against state-actor cyber threats, equipping enterprises and SMB owners with impenetrable security solutions.

According to recent studies, ransomware attacks have inflicted staggering financial losses on businesses, amounting to billions of dollars annually. Sekur Private Data's comprehensive suite of encrypted emails, secure messengers, and communication tools offers a formidable defense against these escalating threats.

Alain Ghiai, the CEO of Sekur Private Data Ltd., commented, "As bad actor states continue to escalate their cyber threats, especially in the USA and during a presidential election year, businesses are facing unprecedented risks and soaring costs, as these rogue states and bad actors are doing everything to disrupt the U.S. economy. At Sekur, we provide robust solutions that safeguard sensitive data, empowering SMBs, enterprises and governments to stay one step ahead of these evolving threats and challenges. We are happy to be able to provide these solutions, as we can offer the only Swiss-hosted, proprietary, private and secure communications platform that does not rely on big tech infrastructure, open-source coding or data mining, therefore reducing exponentially the risk of cyber penetration. Our prime directive is to provide private and secure communications for everyone, by offering a truly independent, private and secure means of communications, without any data mining, through our proprietary technology and our secure private servers based in Switzerland."

SekurRelay Enterprise Email Solution, a vital component of the Sekur Enterprise suite, empowers corporate executives and management to effortlessly implement enhanced security measures for their company's email domain. By leveraging SekurSend/SekurReply features and other Swiss-hosted privacy solutions, SekurRelay ensures that sensitive communications remain secure without necessitating a complete migration of the entire workforce. This breakthrough eliminates a significant hurdle to mass adoption within large corporations and government agencies.

Additionally, SekurVPN sets new industry standards by utilizing its proprietary infrastructure and abstaining from hyperscaler or Big Tech hosting providers. Unlike other VPNs, SekurVPN exclusively employs its private Swiss cloud infrastructure, offering Swiss-hosted VPN services with Swiss IPs only. This guarantees unparalleled data protection, as the service solely relies on SekurVPN's own servers and routing. By adhering to the stringent regulations of FADP Swiss privacy laws, SekurVPN treats users' IP addresses as private property, making data harvesting a criminal offense under Swiss legislation.

SekurMessenger comes with a proprietary feature and technology called "Chat-By-Invite." This feature allows a SekurMessenger user ("SM user") to invite via email or SMS a non-SM user, or a group of non-SM users, to chat in a fully private and secure way without the recipient ever having to register to SekurMessenger or download the app. Additionally, SekurMessenger uses a strict vetting system that prevents non vetted users from spamming and hacking your account, as it does not collect the user's phone number and does not harvest any data or phone contact from SekurMessenger users.

Sekur's Data privacy solutions are all hosted in Switzerland, protecting users' data from any outside data intrusion requests. In Switzerland, the right to privacy is guaranteed in article 13 of the Swiss Federal Constitution. The Federal Act on Data Protection ("FADP") of 19 June 1992 (in force since 1993) has set up a strict protection of privacy by prohibiting virtually any processing of personal data which is not expressly authorized by the data subjects. The protection is subject to the authority of the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner.

Under Swiss federal law, it is a crime to publish information based on leaked "secret official discussions." In 2010, the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland found that IP addresses are personal information and that under Swiss privacy laws they may not be used to track internet usage without the knowledge of the individuals involved.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure and private communications. The Company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, secure messengers and secure communication tools. Sekur Private Data Ltd. sells its products through its own website, https://www.sekur.com, approved distributors and telecommunications companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/sekurprivate

On behalf of Management

SEKUR PRIVATE DATA LTD.

Alain Ghiai

President and Chief Executive Officer

corporate@sekurprivatedata.com

For more information, please contact Sekur Private Data at corporate@sekurprivatedata.com or visit us at https://www.sekurprivatedata.com

For more information on Sekur visit us at: https://www.sekur.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guaranteeing future performance. Sekur cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Sekur's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Sekur's prospectus dated May 8, 2019, filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Sekur undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/201523

SOURCE: Sekur Private Data Ltd.