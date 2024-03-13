Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave publishes its Integrated Annual Report 2023 and the convocation and agenda for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Today, Wereldhave N.V. publishes its Integrated Annual Report 2023 and the convocation and agenda for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), to be held at H'ART Museum, Amstel 51, 1018 DR Amsterdam, on Wednesday 24 April 2024 at 11:00 CEST.

The Integrated Annual Report 2023, including the ESEF* package, is available on https://www.wereldhave.com/investor-relations/reports-publications/annual-reports/



The full agenda including annexes is published on www.wereldhave.com under

'Investors / Meetings / General Meeting of Shareholders'.

Notification of presence can be made via www.abnamro.com/evoting . Through their bank, shareholders will receive a receipt confirmation which also serves as an entrance registration form for the meeting.

Meeting rights can only be exercised by proxy or in person during the meeting. Shareholders who wish to vote by proxy, must instruct their bank or broker to inform ABN AMRO to register their shares for the meeting before 17 April 2024 (before 17:30 CEST).

Shareholders and usufructuaries with voting rights can give their notification and voting instructions electronically from 27 March 2024 up to 17 April 2024.

Intermediaries can submit their instructions up to 18 April 2024.

Questions can be put in advance until 18 April 2024 through investor.relations@wereldhave.com . To the extent possible, questions will be combined and answered during the meeting.

* European Single Electronic Format







Attachment