Mittwoch, 13.03.2024
Goldmarkt im Rallyemodus: Goldaktie vor Vervielfachung?
ACCESSWIRE
13.03.2024 | 16:02
Reveal Lasers LLC Introduces Karma: The Ultimate Solution for Pico Skin Rejuvenation and Tattoo Removal

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / Reveal Lasers is proud to unveil Karma, the embodiment of versatility and precision in aesthetic treatments. With its advanced dual-wavelength technology featuring 532nm and 1064nm Nd:YAG lasers, Karma sets a new standard for skin rejuvenation and tattoo removal.

Karma by Reveal Lasers LLC

Karma by Reveal Lasers LLC
Pico + Nano Technology

Equipped with four emission modalities including pico, nano, double, and thermal, Karma offers unmatched versatility for a wide range of procedures. From skin rejuvenation, scar treatments, and benign pigmented lesion removal to tattoo removal, Karma delivers exceptional results.

"Karma marks a pivotal advancement in aesthetic technology," said Andrea Schwab, Executive VP of Operations at Reveal Lasers. "As patients increasingly demand pico treatments by name, Karma's versatility and precision position it as a go-to solution for practitioners. With its ability to deliver exceptional results while minimizing discomfort, Karma is primed to meet the escalating demand in the thriving Pico market."

What sets Karma apart is its innovative design, featuring various spot sizes and focal lenses for optimized energy delivery. The fractional handpieces allow for treatments ranging from light rejuvenation to deep acne scars, offering flexibility, fine-tuning, and high power.

"With Karma, providers can achieve remarkable results while minimizing the risk of adverse reactions," added Schwab. "Its unique pulse technology generates a pure photoacoustic effect, stimulating collagen production and leaving surrounding skin intact."

The combination of nanosecond and picosecond emission makes Karma particularly effective in tattoo removal, allowing for multiple-step action based on the type of tattoo and cutaneous conditions. From rough removal to breaking down pigment particles, Karma ensures optimal results even with the most resilient tattoos.

Contact Information

Joshua Smith
VP of Marketing, Reveal Lasers
josh.smith@reveallasers.com
(310)447-4525

SOURCE: Reveal Lasers LLC

View the original press release on newswire.com.

