ACCESSWIRE
13.03.2024
Kohler Co.: Kohler's Hidden Gem: Employee Malcolm Smith's Artistic Legacy Enhances Huntsville Plant

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / Kohler Co.

An artist in our midst.

When Malcolm Smith joined our Huntsville, AL, team back in 1997, he brought an unexpected talent that goes far beyond the tubs and showers he helps build.

"I can't remember a time when I wasn't drawing something somewhere," explained the self-taught Malcolm. "When I started at Kohler, I was doing portraits of people. Word got around the plant, and I was asked if I could do a mural."

The rest is history.

Malcolm created two incredible murals-one of local Huntsville landmarks in 2000 and another of the manufacturing process in 2010. Each took about a month to complete. More than two decades later, Huntsville associates are still enjoying the incredible masterpieces.

"From time to time, new team members will ask me if I know who painted the murals. They're always surprised when I say, 'I did.'



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kohler Co. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Kohler Co.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kohler-co
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Kohler Co.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
