Trip.com and Air China partner to unveil exclusive "Explore China" campaign

LONDON, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com, in an exclusive partnership with Air China, is thrilled to announce the launch of the "Explore China" campaign. This unique promotion, running from 13th March to 30thApril 2024, encourages travellers from the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Switzerland to embark on an unparalleled journey of discovery across China.

A Unique Campaign for Comprehensive Exploration

Offered exclusively through the Trip.com app, the "Explore China" campaign is a testament to the commitment of both partners to boost global connectivity and encourage cultural exchange. Travellers from selected European countries who purchase a single round-trip flight to China will receive two additional one-way flights within China at no extra cost. This offer paves the way for thoroughly exploring the country's vast and diverse attractions.

Traveller Benefits

Trip.com Exclusive: This unique deal, available only through Trip.com, grants travellers exclusive access to special offers not found elsewhere.

Discounted Routes: From 13th March to 30thApril 2024, Air China offers special discounts on select routes to China's famous cities and beautiful landscapes. Plus, customers can enjoy extra savings of £50 or €50 on all routes until 27th March.

Embark on an Unforgettable Chinese Adventure

Travellers from specified European cities can select from specially designed routes that showcase the cultural richness and natural beauty of China:

Urban Adventure: Dive into the urban vibrancy of Shanghai, Beijing, and Chongqing. Marvel at Shanghai's iconic skyline, indulge in Chongqing's famed spicy hotpot and wander through the historic lanes of Beijing.

Cultural Exploration: Journey through China's storied past, from the majesty of the Great Wall and Forbidden City in Beijing to the ancient wonders of Xi'an's Terracotta Army.

Natural Expedition: Experience China's natural splendours, from the adorable giant pandas in Chengdu to the tranquil beauty of the Li River in Guilin and Kunming's diverse landscapes.

For comprehensive details and to take advantage of this exclusive, limited-time offer, please visit the dedicated "Explore China" landing page on Trip.com.

About Trip.com

