Notifications of major holding in Kindred Group plc

VALLETTA, Malta, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc (Kindred) hereby announces that it, on 12 March 2024, has received two notifications of major holding from The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., a company with its registered office in Wilmington, USA. The notifications relate to 1) an increased and 2) a decreased number of shares, financial instruments and voting rights in Kindred held by the Goldman Sachs Group.

According to the notifications, the Goldman Sachs Group increased their holding of shares, financial instruments and voting rights in Kindred to 7.99% as of 6 March 2024. As of 7 March 2024, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their holding to 0.22%.

The relevant chain of controlled undertakings can be found in the notifications, of which copies can be found on Kindred's website: https://www.kindredgroup.com/investors/the-share/major-holdings.

This information is information that Kindred Group plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the Listing Rules published by the Malta Financial Services Authority under the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta).

For more information:

Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager, +46 767 681 337

ir@kindredgroup.com

