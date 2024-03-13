China's GoodWe has commenced operations at a manufacturing facility in Vietnam. The plant specializes in grid-tied and hybrid inverters. GoodWe, a China-based PV inverter manufacturer, has started operations at its first overseas manufacturing plant in Haiphong, Vietnam. The facility covers approximately 14,800 square meters and will initially specialize in the production of grid-tied and hybrid inverters. It will cater to markets in North America and key Asian regions with tailored offerings for residential, commercial and industrial (C&I)and utility applications. "The factory is expected to ...

