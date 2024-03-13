HealthLynked Corp: HealthLynked Welcomes David Rosal as New Chief Financial Officer

NAPLES, Fla., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- HealthLynked Corp. ( OTCQB: HLYK ), a pioneering provider of healthcare network and services, is delighted to announce the appointment of David Rosal as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective March 18, 2024. With a distinguished career that spans over two decades, Rosal brings a wealth of experience in financial planning, business scaling, and strategic development, notably from his impactful roles at McDonald's Corporation and Teradata.



During his tenure at McDonald's, Rosal was instrumental in scaling the business through his expertise in financial planning and analysis, business integration, concept development, and due diligence for M&A of major businesses. His leadership significantly contributed to the company's growth and operational efficiency across multiple locations. This experience is directly relevant to HealthLynked's mission to expand its in-network physician and healthcare service network, aiming to transform healthcare into a more connected, efficient, and patient-centric system as well as possible future M&A related to digital healthcare.

At Teradata, as a Senior Industry Expert in CFO Analytics, Rosal led the way in revolutionizing how data is leveraged, particularly in managing large datasets, working directly with large company CFOs to deliver on their wants and needs. His work is set to be a cornerstone for HealthLynked, especially in managing healthcare data to benefit our patient members by providing insights into better care management and understanding disease-related events. This aligns with HealthLynked's commitment to leveraging technology for the betterment of healthcare delivery and patient outcomes.

Michael Dent, M.D., CEO of HealthLynked, expressed his enthusiasm for Rosal's appointment, stating, "David's impressive track record in scaling businesses and his deep expertise in leveraging data to drive financial and operational improvements make him the ideal CFO for HealthLynked. His vision for how technology can enhance healthcare delivery is perfectly in sync with our mission. We are excited to have him on board and look forward to his contributions to our growth and success."

Upon accepting the role, David Rosal shared, "I am thrilled to join HealthLynked, a company at the forefront of transforming healthcare through technology. My career has always been about driving growth and efficiency, and I see immense potential to apply this passion at HealthLynked. I am eager to contribute to expanding our network and enhancing our services, ultimately improving patient outcomes and creating value for our stakeholders."

Rosal's appointment comes at a pivotal time for HealthLynked as it seeks to accelerate its growth and expand its innovative healthcare network. His extensive experience in financial strategy, operational efficiency, and data analytics will be invaluable as HealthLynked continues to evolve and meet the changing needs of the healthcare industry.

A New Era of Financial Transparency and Growth

Dave Rosal plans to introduce more detailed financial modeling to the investor community, highlighting the significant financial opportunity that HealthLynked is delivering with its services. By providing a clearer understanding of HealthLynked's value proposition and growth trajectory, Rosal aims to attract the necessary investments to support the company's innovative approach to healthcare.

HealthLynked's mission goes beyond connecting patients and providers; it aims to create a collective where participation benefits everyone, helping to uncover the causes of cancers and other diseases through shared data and collaborative insights. With Rosal's financial leadership, HealthLynked is poised to make even greater strides in advancing healthcare for all by fostering a community where sharing information leads to better health outcomes.

About HealthLynked

HealthLynked Corp. is dedicated to enhancing healthcare by facilitating the efficient exchange of medical information between patients and providers. Our cloud based HealthLynked Network empowers members to actively manage their healthcare, providing a centralized and secure location for their medical data, including medications, allergies, past surgeries, and personal health records.

Healthcare providers in our network benefit from improved patient care and key insights into their practice operations. Additionally, our preferred providers can leverage HealthLynked's marketing tools to engage both patients, ensuring better patient compliance and optimized scheduling. To avail these services, providers need to claim their profiles and complete the necessary steps to become an in-network provider.

For more about HealthLynked Corp., please visit www.healthlynked.com .

