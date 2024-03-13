Mullen Automotive, Inc.: Mullen Automotive Provides Timeline Update on US Government Ruling for Class 1 EV Cargo Vans

BREA, Calif., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) ("Mullen" or the "Company"), an emerging electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer, today announces an update on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection ("CBP") application for Class 1 EV cargo vans.

On March 5, 2024, U.S. Customs and Border Protection informed Rapid Response Defense Systems ("RRDS") counsel that a final determination on the ruling request needs to be issued by the U.S. General Services Administration ("GSA").

Based on CBP advice, Mullen and RRDS are now proceeding with the GSA in order to finalize qualification of Mullen to sell Class 1 EV cargo vans to all branches of the U.S. government.

"Mullen is well positioned to support the U.S. government's goal of transitioning its fleet to electric vehicles," said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles ("EVs") that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen's EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, Mullen-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV, Mullen Commercial Class 1-3 EVs and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and Class 4-6 commercial offerings. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of Electric Last Mile Solutions' ("ELMS") assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the timing of a response from GSA in order to finalize qualification of Mullen to sell Class 1 EV cargo vans to all branches of the U.S. government and the outcome of the Mullen and Rapid Response Defense Systems application. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen's plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

