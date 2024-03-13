Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Goldmarkt im Rallyemodus: Goldaktie vor Vervielfachung?
WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 | Ticker-Symbol: IRES
Frankfurt
13.03.24
08:05 Uhr
0,970 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9481,05818:11
Dow Jones News
13.03.2024 | 17:46
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Appointment of CEO Designate

DJ Appointment of CEO Designate 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Appointment of CEO Designate 
13-March-2024 / 16:15 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
For immediate release 
13 March 2024 
 
Appointment of CEO Designate 
 
Experienced property professional Eddie Byrne to join I-RES in April 
 
The Board of Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Eddie Byrne 
as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") Designate, with effect from 8 April 2024. Mr Byrne will succeed Margaret Sweeney as 
CEO and Executive Director of the Board with effect from 1 May 2024. 
As announced on 31 October 2023, Margaret Sweeney notified the Board of her intention to retire from I-RES in April 
2024, having served as CEO for the past six and a half years. Margaret will step down on 30 April 2024 following an 
agreed transition period with the CEO Designate. 
Eddie Byrne's appointment follows an extensive and rigorous selection process, led by the Company's Nomination 
Committee, and assisted by Chair Hugh Scott-Barrett following his appointment to the role in January 2024. The 
selection process, which commenced in November 2023, considered both internal and external candidates and was supported 
by independent third-party advisors. 
Eddie Byrne has over 20 years' experience at executive level in the real estate sector. Most recently, he was Joint 
Managing Partner at Quintain Developments Ireland, one of Ireland's largest residential real estate developers, where 
he co-established the Irish operation that achieved over 5,000 planning permissions, built and sold c. 1,500 rental and 
private homes, and raised a significant amount of growth capital. He was previously Managing Director at Hudson 
Advisors Ireland, where he oversaw several billion euro of acquisitions and disposals of real estate assets in Ireland. 
He was also Chief Portfolio Officer at Netherlands based Propertize where he had responsibility for a large property 
portfolio across the Benelux countries and before that, worked in real estate, banking, and capital markets in North 
America. 
Commenting on the appointment, Hugh Scott-Barrett, Chair, said: 
"I am pleased to announce that Eddie will join I-RES as our next CEO. Eddie has an extensive track record across Irish 
and international real estate, including most recently in the Irish residential sector, and has significant experience 
in building teams, interacting with local authorities, raising capital, executing transactions, and developing 
strategic initiatives. Eddie's experience will be a significant and complementary addition as we continue our 
previously announced Strategic Review which is considering all strategic options available to maximise value for 
Shareholders. 
On behalf of the Board, I would like to sincerely thank Margaret for her immense contribution as CEO of I-RES for the 
last six and a half years. Under Margaret's leadership, I-RES delivered a significant transformation in scale, growing 
its portfolio by over 60% to c. 4,000 units, put in place new long-term funding structures, and successfully 
internalised the management of the business". 
 
 
Eddie Byrne said: 
"I am delighted to have been appointed as the next CEO of I-RES, a company which is the leading provider of high 
quality private residential rental accommodation in Ireland. The real estate sector is going through a period of 
unprecedented change, making this a very exciting time to be joining the business. I look forward to working with Hugh 
and the Board in exploring value creation opportunities for Shareholders as part of the Strategic Review, and I am 
excited to work with the I-RES team, its partners, and all stakeholders to develop and realise those opportunities". 
 
This announcement is made in accordance with Rule 6.1.64 of Euronext Dublin Listing Rules. The Company confirms that 
there are no other matters requiring disclosure under Rule 6.1.66 of Euronext Dublin Listing Rules. 
END 
For further information please contact: 
For Investor Relations at Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: 
Luke Ferriter, Investor Relations investors@iresreit.ie Tel: +353 (0) 1 563 4000 
 
Margaret Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (0) 1 557 0974 
For Media Queries: 
Padraig McKeon, I-RES PR and Communications Tel: + 353 (0) 87 231 2632 
Jonathan Neilan, FTI Consulting ires@fticonsulting.com Tel: +353 (0) 86 231 4135 
 
About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES") is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality 
professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. The Group owns 3,734 apartments and houses for 
private rental in Dublin and Cork. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for 
excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution 
to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie. 
Important notices 
This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of 
any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the 
solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise. 
The release, distribution or publication of this announcement in jurisdictions outside Ireland may be restricted by 
laws of the relevant jurisdictions and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform 
themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a 
violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction. 
Responsibility Statement 
The directors of I-RES accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement. To the best of the 
knowledge and belief of the directors (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case), the 
information contained in this announcement is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect 
the import of such information. 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      IRES 
LEI Code:    635400EOPACLULRENY18 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  309534 
EQS News ID:  1858203 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1858203&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 13, 2024 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)

