Tidal Wave Auto Spa Expands in Three States This Week, Celebrates With Free Washes

Top Five Conveyor Car Wash Company Expands Footprint in Virginia, Texas, and Georgia

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, opened three brand-new locations across the south this week in Culpeper, VA, Hillsboro, TX, and Savannah, GA.

To celebrate these Grand Openings, each new Tidal Wave location is offering eight days of free car washes from March 13-March 20. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners to experience Tidal Wave's premium wash option, Graph-X4, at no cost. Additionally, any new customer that joins a Clean Club unlimited wash membership plan during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - saving up to $40.

"We're committed to delivering superior service and unparalleled convenience to our customers," said Tidal Wave CEO and Founder Scott Blackstock. "Each of these new locations represents our ongoing commitment to setting new standards in car care excellence and providing a truly exceptional experience for every customer who visits a Tidal Wave Auto Spa."

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and friendly customer service at every location. Stop by for a single wash or join Tidal Wave's Clean Club for the ultimate experience. Members can wash every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment and save time with exclusive club member wash lanes - plus, memberships can be used at any Tidal Wave location. For those needing to wash multiple cars, Tidal Wave offers discounted monthly family plans and fleet plans for businesses with five or more vehicles.

Culpeper, VA Location: 16105 Ira Hoffman Lane, Culpeper, VA 27701

Nearby: Manassas, VA

Hillsboro, TX Location: 1319 Corsicana Hwy, Hillsboro, TX 76645

Nearby: Fort Worth, TX (Coming Soon)

Savannah, GA Location: 10001 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31406

Nearby: Hinesville, GA, Bluffton, SC, Savannah, GA - E Victory Drive (Coming Soon)

Tidal Wave currently operates 11 Virginia locations, 16 Texas locations, and 43 Georgia locations. In the coming months, the company will open additional brand-new locations in Waynesboro, VA, Christiansburg, VA, El Paso, TX, Silsbee, TX, Statesboro, GA, and a second convenient location in Savannah, GA.

For additional information, including upcoming locations, fundraising, fleet plans, and more, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 244 locations sprawling 25 states across the South, Midwest, and Northern United States. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in their communities.

