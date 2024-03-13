Legalyze.ai Partners With Smokeball to Provide Seamless GenAI and AI Document Review for Lawyers

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / Legalyze.ai, an innovative GenAI and AI document review software that helps lawyers implement AI securely with accurate responses, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Smokeball, a leading legal practice management software provider based in Sydney, Australia.

Smokeball and Legalyze.ai logos mark their tech partnership to boost law firm efficiency with AI.

Legalyze.ai has set a new standard for AI-driven legal assistance by prioritizing factual accuracy and ensuring reliability. The platform queries case files, summarizes legal documents, and generates legal documents using the law firm's case files as context.

"We're thrilled to partner with an innovative company like Smokeball to bring the power of AI directly into a law firm's workflows," said Legalyze.ai CEO Chris Ford. "By integrating Legalyze.ai into Smokeball, we can help thousands of law firms worldwide optimize their practices."

Smokeball users in Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States can now use Legalyze.ai to seamlessly analyze and summarize their legal documents using AI, saving staff valuable time.

"The integration of Legalyze.ai with Smokeball aligns with the next wave of legal tech innovation, brought to life by our rapidly growing partnership ecosystem. Legalyze.ai's integration will bring tremendous value to small law firms across the U.S. and Australia, directly addressing the need to do more with less. By leveraging AI to summarize documents and case details stored within Smokeball matter files, this partnership empowers attorneys at smaller practices to accelerate the delivery of casework. This collaboration is just the beginning of an exciting partnership that will expand the availability of AI tools within Smokeball that address the specific needs of small law firms globally," said Chelsey Lambert, Vice President of Partnerships at Smokeball US.

The partnership represents a milestone for Legalyze.ai as it continues expanding access to its AI across the legal industry. For more information and to schedule a demo, visit legalyze.ai. To learn more about Smokeball's law practice management software and book a demo, visit smokeball.com.

About Legalyze.ai

Based in Dallas, Texas, Legalyze.ai was created to help lawyers quickly review and generate documents using AI. Aimed at making law firms more competitive in their markets, the platform allows lawyers and their staff to streamline their workflows by using their case files with AI.

About Smokeball

Smokeball is your partner to drive your law firm into the future. As the industry's leading cloud-based legal practice management software, Smokeball empowers you to run your firm specific to your area of law. Our platform gives you all the insights and tools you need to work smarter, not harder: automatic time tracking and invoicing, streamlined workflows for your specific practice area, a library of over 20,000 standard legal forms and documents, and actionable reports. Learn how to run your best firm at smokeball.com.

