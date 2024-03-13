New Hope Network Partners with The Angel Group to Bring "New Hope" for Start-Up Brands at Natural Products Expo West

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / New Hope Network, a division of Informa Markets, and The Angel Group, a private group of investors, thought leaders and industry experts providing capital and strategic partnership to the most promising emerging CPG brands, are partnering to bring more 'angels into the aisles' at this year's Natural Products Expo West trade show in Anaheim, CA.

Together, The Angel Group and New Hope Network, which includes Nutrition Capital Network (NCN), will work in concert to fill the widening funding gap that conscious CPG brands face as venture funds continue to migrate their capital further upstream. The goal of this partnership is to support the many exhibiting brands that are actively raising capital.

"Our mission is to create an environment for entrepreneurs to engage and develop relationships with essential resources, and the partnership with The Angel Group underlies our commitment to bring more early-stage investors to the exhibitors at our events. Many exhibitors are startups and many of them have compelling stories to share with investors," says Carlotta Mast, SVP & Market Leader, New Hope Network.

The first phase of this partnership involves bringing more of The Angel Group's members to the Expo West trade show floor. This year, the group expects to have more than 50 members in attendance to harvest new relationships and investment opportunities through meeting founders and sampling products.

To date, The Angel Group and its Managing Partners have made angel investments in brands such as Poppi, Siete, Bachans, Goodles, Rind, Bubble Skincare and a host of up-and-coming brands, many of which will be exhibiting at Natural Products Expo West, March 12-16.

"Our community is anchored by the collective networks of our members, which creates material advantages in sourcing investment opportunities, performing diligence and leveraging our spheres of influence to support the growth of our portfolio brands, and in turn mitigate investor risk," adds Adam Spriggs, founding Member of The Angel Group. "New Hope Network fosters the ideal ecosystem to attract first-time investors from across the health and wellness industry and also engages active investors from other important adjacent sectors such as tech and media. As the CPG industry's central convening event, Expo West is the entry point to recruit aspiring CPG investors to get more involved. Our goal with New Hope and NCN is to grow, organize and mobilize this community."

The partnership goes beyond the show floor as New Hope, NCN and The Angel Group continue conversations on ways to further support startups and CPG brands across multiple platforms and touchpoints year-round.

Strategic emphasis will be placed at New Hope Network events to activate thousands of angels that are actively seeking opportunities to commit social and financial capital to founders, especially entrepreneurs under-represented in the industry. Addressing the changing needs of the industry and providing the community with the utmost experience to meet those needs are core to New Hope Network's fundamental values.

To explore investment opportunities alongside The Angel Group and NCN, visit websites wearetheangelgroup.com and nutritioncapital.com.

