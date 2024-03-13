Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY) filed its 2023 Universal Registration Document with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on March 13, 2024, under number D.24-0104.

The 2023 Universal Registration Document includes:

the annual financial report;

- the corporate governance report;

- the sustainability performance report;

- the statutory auditors' reports;

- the disclosures concerning the statutory auditors' fees;

- the integrated report, which notably presents the Company's business model;

- the description of the share buyback program;

- the explanatory statement and text of the draft resolutions submitted to the General Meeting to be held on April 25, 2024.

The French-language document is available on Mercialys' website (www.mercialys.com) as well as on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). It is also available at the Company's registered office 16-18 rue du Quatre Septembre, 75002 Paris, France.

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At December 31, 2023, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 2.9 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 2,038 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 175.5 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment B, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023.

