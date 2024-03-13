Regulatory News:

Philippe Guy is a former Global leader of the Boston Consulting Group's Healthcare Practice and member of BCG's Executive Committee.

He advised many global pharmaceutical and biotech companies on a large range of topics such as corporate and business unit level strategy, R&D process optimization and organization, commercial go-to-market strategies, as well as large-scale transformation and post-merger/acquisition integrations.

Philippe Guy has been actively participated to the growth of MedinCell as a board member, leading the Audit Committee during and post the IPO, and championing the integration of sustainable practices at the board level by creating and leading the ESG Committee.

As Chairman, he will leverage his vast experience to support the company management in crafting and implementing MedinCell's strategy

"After reaching the commercial stage with significant potential revenues on the horizon, MedinCell stands at a pivotal moment. Our opportunity is to anticipate and prepare for the future. Many levers exist to achieve sustainable and profitable growth: advancing our R&D pipeline, forging new partnerships, driving technology innovation. I am incredibly excited to share my expertise and contribute to supporting MedinCell's teams while preserving the mission and company model that have been key to our success", states Philippe Guy.

With over 33 years of distinguished service at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), primarily within the healthcare sector, Philippe Guy has built a deep global expertise, working from Europe (London, Paris, Zurich), Japan, and North America. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in developing BCG's Healthcare Practice Area across these regions. His leadership extended to steering the Global Healthcare Practice for nine years, further amplifying his impact on the industry. Additionally, he was peer-selected to represent all sector and functional practices on BCG's global Executive Committee, reflecting his broad strategic vision and leadership.

Philippe Guy is engaged on a pro-bono basis with the Foundation de la Mer, where his efforts are focused on scaling up its international impact. This includes contributing to key United Nations negotiations and facilitating the formation of coalitions among like-minded European foundations.

Besides MedinCell, Philippe also serves on the Board of Moleac, a Singapore-based company helping patients with brain injuries and neurological conditions.

Philippe Guy multifaceted career trajectory reflects a blend of strategic leadership in healthcare and a deep-seated commitment to ESG.

About MedinCell

MedinCell is a clinical- and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing long-acting injectable drugs in many therapeutic areas. Our innovative treatments aim to guarantee compliance with medical prescriptions, to improve the effectiveness and accessibility of medicines, and to reduce their environmental footprint. They combine active pharmaceutical ingredients with our proprietary BEPO technology which controls the delivery of a drug at a therapeutic level for several days, weeks or months from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, entirely bioresorbable. The first treatment based on BEPO technology, intended for the treatment of schizophrenia, was approved by the FDA in April 2023, and is now distributed in the United States by Teva under the name UZEDY (BEPO technology is licensed to Teva under the name SteadyTeq).

We collaborate with leading pharmaceutical companies and foundations to improve global health through new treatment options. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 140 people representing more than 25 different nationalities.

UZEDY and SteadyTeq are trademarks of Teva Pharmaceuticals

www.medincell.com

