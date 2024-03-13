FieldTurf Installs New FieldTurf CORE Playing Surface at Seattle's Lumen Field

CALHOUN, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / FieldTurf announced today the completion of a new playing surface installation at Seattle's Lumen Field - FieldTurf CORE system, the first multi-layer dual-polymer monofilament fiber. The installation replaces the previous turf that was installed in 2019 as part of the venue's standard replacement timeline. The project builds on a nearly 25-year relationship that began in 2000 when the Seahawks played at the University of Washington's Husky Stadium and became the first NFL team to play their home games on FieldTurf. Lumen Field is also home to the MLS' Seattle Sounders FC and the NWSL's Seattle Reign FC.

"We are proud to continue our long-standing relationship with FieldTurf as the industry leader in excellence and durability in new turf technology," said Zach Hensley, Seahawks VP of Operations and General Manager, Lumen Field.

The FieldTurf CORE synthetic turf system, designed to meet FIFA Quality Pro certification standards, features the company's heavyweight infill design, which has been proven to deliver a lower incidence of total injuries compared to various infill weights. In addition, it also leverages FieldTurf's unique wide-gauge design (the distance between the rows of stitched fibers), which delivers leading cleat release times.

CORE's performance and durability are backed by multiple independent certified sources. The system was tested to 200,000 cycles on the fiber wear test by Penn State's Center for Sports Surface Research.

Not all turf is created equal, and CORE demonstrates why FieldTurf systems are renowned for quality, safety, and performance. The company continues to find new ways to reduce the risk and severity of injuries and its focus on safety has led to numerous injury-reducing innovations and improvements. Independent multi-year research validates their mission and execution of providing the safest playing fields possible for the athletes who use them.

"The relationship between FieldTurf and the city of Seattle, along with its professional sports teams, has nurtured immense trust through the years, and we're happy to see it continue," said Eric Daliere, President - Tarkett North America & Tarkett Sports. "We're proud that the consistent reliability of FieldTurf products has benefitted both Lumen Field and the world-class athletes who compete there."

Part of FieldTurf's Sustain the Game program, the replacement will also see the aged FieldTurf system recycled by separating the infill from the carpet at one of the company's specialized plants. Carpet material is then transported to an exclusive recycling partner, where a proprietary process is used to upcycle the material into a high-grade polyurethane and polypropylene blend, transforming it into various products like nailer boards, planters, and park benches. The process ensures that all components of the field avoid being sent to landfills in the replacement of the surface.

About FieldTurf

FieldTurf is a world leader in artificial turf, with over 25,000 installations worldwide. Trusted at every level, FieldTurf is at the surface of elite football programs across the country.

In the NFL, FieldTurf is the trusted choice of 11 teams. The Falcons, Giants, Jets, Lions, Panthers, Patriots, and Seahawks both play and practice on FieldTurf, while the Buccaneers, Eagles, Packers, and Steelers practice on FieldTurf.

In the NCAA, over 1,500 programs trust FieldTurf, including powerhouse football programs Michigan, Notre Dame, Utah, and Oregon.

FieldTurf is a part of Tarkett Sports, a world leader in athletic surfacing, offering a comprehensive portfolio of sports flooring solutions through its brands: FieldTurf, FieldTurf Landscape, Beynon Sports, Renner Sports, GrassMaster, Tarkett Sports Indoor and Tarkett Sports Construction. With its wide range of products, the Tarkett Sports family offers the ultimate surface experience.

