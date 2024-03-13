Thelansis Knowledge Partners LLP: Prostate Cancer - Market Outlook, Epidemiology, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast Report 2023 To 2033

HARTFORD, Conn., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thelansis Knowledge Partners, specialized in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical business research and consulting Company that provides data driven research and consulting support, released highly valued Market Outlook Report Title: Prostate Cancer - Market Outlook, Epidemiology, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast Report 2023 To 2033

Prostate cancer is characterized by its lengthy disease trajectory and diverse clinical outcomes among individual patients. It predominantly affects men aged 45 to 60. Risk factors associated with this cancer include familial predisposition, ethnicity, age, obesity, and various environmental influences, with familial inheritance being a significant genetic risk factor. The majority of newly diagnosed prostate cancer patients initially present with localized disease, typically managed through radical prostatectomy and radiation therapy, followed by androgen deprivation therapy (ADT). However, due to the high disease progression rate, within a decade, a variable percentage of patients progress to castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). Among them, those with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (MCRPC) face a particularly grim prognosis, with median survival ranging from 9 to 30 months for CRPC and reduced to 9-13 months for MCRPC. Current therapeutic strategies for MCRPC include cytotoxic chemotherapy agents, androgen receptor (AR) blocking agents, immunotherapies, and radiopharmaceuticals, with taxane chemotherapy (such as docetaxel and cabazitaxel) being the standard treatment.

Thelansis's analysts note that the MCRPC patient segment is highly competitive because of the availability of multiple treatments. However, opportunities exist for novel therapies that can extend the overall survival for these patients beyond the efficacy of current therapies. Below highlighted are some key opportunities for drug development in prostate cancer, based on KOL insights:

Key opportunities for drug development / unmet needs:

MCRPC patients: Novel therapies with better overall survival than current treatments

Precision medicines: Needs for precision medicines with biomarkers for better response rates in subpopulations.

Combination therapies: Need for combination regimens for treatment optimization.

Successfully targeting these opportunities would differentiate a novel emerging drug in prostate cancer, and would enable faster sales and patient share uptake. Some late-phase emerging agents targeting one or the other opportunities include,

Emerging agent Developer Target patients Phase of development Carbometyx+Tecentriq Exelixis; Takeda; Ipsen; Roche MCRC with high-risk features III Verzenio+abiraterone Eli Lilly High-risk metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer III

KOL perspectives:

"I believe that we need a cure for the castrate-resistant prostate cancer. But that's not possible without individualized treatments." - A leading U.S.-based oncologist

"An LHRH agonist is the SOC for MCRC patients. These drugs are continued till the death of the patient. We should probably continue the next-generation hormonal treatment. However, data is limited for the long-term benefits for maintaining both the treatments." - A leading Europe-based oncologist

Closing statement:

Thelansis's report on prostate cancer provides in-depth insights on the commercially relevant patient segments for prostate cancer, along with the drug development pipeline for these segments. In addition, the report answers key questions such as,

How large is the epidemiology pool for prostate cancer in the 8 major markets (including U.S., EU5, Japan, and China). How this prevalence will change in the next ten years (2023-2033)?

What is the treatment algorithm for prostate cancer in the major markets? What are the KOL insights on key treatments in prostate cancer?

What are the various patient segments in prostate cancer for drug targeting? How will label expansions of some current therapies impact the oncologists' prescribing in prostate cancer?

What is the competitive landscape in prostate cancer, along with the commercial potential for key late-phase agents? What are the key unmet needs in prostate cancer on which drug development can be focused?

What is the market size (in terms of sales) for prostate cancer? What is the share of various drugs and classes? How will this landscape evolve in the next ten years?

