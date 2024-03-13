Gilk Announces National Expansion and Rebrand With Two Former NFL Athletes at the Helm

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2024 / Gilk announces its nationwide expansion and rebrand from its previous name, HGC Design Build. Gilk specializes in various facets of real estate development, including new construction, residential community development, land acquisition, and revitalization of commercial spaces. Multifaceted in its approach, Gilk's work goes beyond mere construction to craft homes and sustainable communities that reflect a profound sense of purpose. Gilk's mission, "Building Dreams, Transforming Lives," reflects its commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of individuals and communities through thoughtful, purpose-driven development projects.

Based in Tampa, Gilk is thrilled to expand its portfolio to custom homes across the country, including a remarkable 600-acre property in Colorado. Gilk embarks on this journey with co-founders and former NFL athletes Ryan Jensen and Garrett Gilkey at the helm. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to innovation, excellence, and community enrichment. Together, Jensen and Gilkey aim to continue their winning streak off the field, building dreams and transforming lives in the dynamic world of real estate.

After an illustrious career on the football field, Ryan Jensen, the anchor of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line, announced his retirement from the NFL a few weeks ago. Bidding farewell to the gridiron, Jensen gears up for an exciting new chapter as he joins forces with former Buccaneers player Garrett Gilkey to become a full-time partner at Gilk.

"I am incredibly grateful for my time in the NFL and the unforgettable moments with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers," said Ryan Jensen. "As I transition to this new chapter with Gilk, I am excited about the opportunity to bring the same passion, teamwork, and dedication to real estate development," he added. "As we expand Gilk's work throughout the country, Garrett and I remain committed to our vision of creating spaces that make a lasting impact on communities and the lives of those who call them home."

Jensen's retirement marks the end of an era for the Buccaneers, as the veteran center played a pivotal role in the team's recent Super Bowl victory. Known for his leadership, tenacity, and commitment to excellence, Jensen became a fan favorite and a respected figure in professional football.

Looking beyond the field, Jensen's partnership with Garrett Gilkey in the real estate realm reflects a continuation of their remarkable journey together. The dynamic duo brings their athletic prowess and friendly rivalry into the competitive world of real estate, emphasizing a commitment to trust and transparency as the cornerstone of their mission.

"Ryan's decision to join Gilk is a game-changer for us. His leadership, work ethic, and commitment to excellence perfectly align with our values at Gilk," said Garrett Gilkey. "Together, we aim to push the boundaries of real estate development, creating spaces that not only stand as structures but also as communities with a sense of purpose," he added. "We couldn't be happier to embark on Gilk's national expansion together."

Contact Information

Levy Public Relations

gilk@levypublicrelations.com

SOURCE: Gilk

View the original press release on newswire.com.