Team Cymru Sets Sights on $100M ARR With Key Executive Appointments

Richard Dufty as CRO, Cynthia Crossland as CMO, and Sudhir Nelvagal as VP of Software Engineering and Delivery Join to Accelerate Growth and Maintain Profitability

LAKE MARY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / Team Cymru, a global leader in external threat intelligence for exposure management, announces today three strategic additions to its executive team to lead Team Cymru through its next phase of growth and innovation.

Richard Dufty joins as the Chief Revenue Officer, bringing a wealth of experience in scaling businesses. Cynthia Crossland joins as Chief Marketing Officer, leveraging her extensive experience shaping some of the world's leading brands and helping sales teams generate demand. Sudhir Nelvagal joins as Vice President of Software Engineering and Delivery, offering a fresh perspective to the company's innovative solutions.

"Bringing Richard, Cynthia, and Sudhir onto the team marks a significant milestone in our journey to move beyond the $100M ARR threshold," said Jeff Vosburg, President & COO, Team Cymru. "Their experience and leadership will be pivotal as we continue to scale operations, and elevate our market presence and drive our growth strategy forward to accelerate market adoption of Pure Signal, our universally trusted external threat intelligence platform."

Dufty brings a track record of remarkable achievements. With over eight years at Symantec, he led a $200M sales organization in Enterprise Managed Security and Threat Intelligence Services. Previously, he scaled AppDirect from $1M to $100M ARR, achieving a $1.5B valuation within 4.5 years. As Arkose Labs' first CRO, he expanded the business 2.5 times and achieved a 145% NRR in just two years. Dufty has also been recognized as one of the "40 Global CROs to watch" by Pavilion and a "Top 100 Global Sales Leader."

Most recently, as CMO at Constella Intelligence, Crossland helped transform the global marketing and sales development teams to deliver their ambitious growth objectives. Crossland is known for her influence at global brands including PwC, Fox, ICE, and Mattel, and for helping B2B SaaS companies develop go-to-market plans that build sales pipelines and accelerate sales velocity.

Nelvagal joins from Owl Cyber Defense, where he headed product engineering as the VP of Engineering. Previously, Nelvagal worked at General Electric for nearly 15 years in several business units and various product engineering and research leadership roles. He joined GE from Cincom Systems, Inc., one of the earliest commercial vendors of relational and object-relational databases where he spent 10 years as a software engineer developing database engines, JDBC, ODBC, and XMLDB database connectivity software.

As Team Cymru continues to grow, maintain profitability, and bolster its leadership team, the company has also recently achieved several notable milestones that underscore its commitment to provide valuable resources to the community and enhance the security posture of organizations worldwide:

The launch of Pure Signal Scout, the world's fastest tool for external threat hunting and malicious infrastructure analysis.

Publication of the "Digital Risk Landscape Report," which provides an in-depth analysis of nearly 60,000 assets from five major banks globally.

Future of Cyber Risk podcast enters its third year of hosting an esteemed roster of guests, including executives from Fortune 500 companies, world-renowned academics, and influential figures from global law enforcement organizations.

With these strategic leadership appointments and achievements, Team Cymru reaffirms its dedication to leading the charge in cybersecurity innovation, empowering organizations for a safer digital future.

About Team Cymru

Since 2005, Team Cymru's mission has been to Save and Improve Human Lives by working with security teams around the world, enabling them to track and disrupt the most advanced bad actors and malevolent infrastructures. Government and Enterprise security teams rely on the Pure Signal platform with its inimitable access and visibility to close detection gaps, accelerate incident response, and detect threats and vulnerabilities across entire enterprises and third-party ecosystems. Its Community Services division provides no-cost threat detection, alerting, DDoS mitigation, and threat intelligence to more than 140 CSIRT teams across 86+ countries. Learn more at https://team-cymru.com.

