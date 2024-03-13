Versa Creative: Wallis Bank Continues to Expand Presence in Texas With New Branch in Sugar Land, Texas

Wallis Bank is pleased to announce the opening of a new full-service branch in Sugar Land, Texas, anticipated for the Q3 of 2024.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / The new branch will serve the Sugar Land community and its surrounding areas, providing residents and businesses with access to a range of banking solutions. Wallis Bank's expansion into Sugar Land reflects its dedication to supporting local economic growth and meeting the financial needs of the community.

Key Features of the New Sugar Land Branch

Comprehensive Banking Services

The Sugar Land branch will offer a full suite of services, including personal and business banking, lending solutions, and digital banking.

State-of-the-Art Facilities

Wallis Bank is committed to providing a welcoming banking environment. The new branch will feature private offices, conference rooms, a drive-thru, and an ATM.

Community Engagement

Wallis Bank is rooted in community values. The Sugar Land branch will engage with the community through financial education programs, sponsorships, and partnerships to contribute to the overall well-being and prosperity of the area.

Experienced Team

The branch will be staffed with a team of experienced and customer-focused banking professionals dedicated to providing personalized service and building lasting relationships with clients.

"This milestone is a testament to the dedication of growth that Wallis Bank has instilled," Aziz Rahim, Sugar Land Area President, proclaims. "My family and I are members of this community, so it is meaningful to me that Wallis Bank gets to give back to the community. I am excited to lead and provide a convenient location to our current customers in Sugar Land and to branch out to new customers and show them what personalized service at Wallis Bank is all about."

The opening date and additional details regarding the Sugar Land branch's inauguration ceremony will be announced in the coming weeks. Wallis Bank invites the community to stay tuned for updates.

Wallis Bank has only grown since its inception in 1906 and has collected many accolades. The Bank was ranked #1 in the Houston, TX area for SBA lenders and in the top 50 nationally. Wallis Bank is also ranked number five in the ICBA's Best of the Best top-performing community banks in 2023, with over $1 billion in assets.

About Wallis Bank

Wallis Bank is a full-service community bank dedicated to serving clients on the highest level. The Bank was established in 1906 in Wallis, Texas. Since then, the company underwent expansion with the addition of new locations in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Phoenix. The Bank continues to expand its offering of digital products and services with an enhanced customer experience. Wallis Bank has consistently been named the #1 SBA Lender in the Houston District.

Learn more at www.wallisbank.com.

