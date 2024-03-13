Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 13 mars/March 2024) - The common shares of Clearmind Medicine Inc. will be delisted from the CSE at market close, March 14, 2024.
The common shares currently trade on Nasdaq.
Les actions ordinaires de Clearmind Medicine Inc. seront radiées du CSE à la clôture du marché, le 14 mars 2024.
Les actions ordinaires se négocient actuellement au Nasdaq.
|Date:
|Market Close/Clôture du marchés le 14 mars/March 2024
|Symbol(s)/Symbole(s):
|CMND
If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.
Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.
SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)