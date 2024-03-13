Iveco Group N.V. announces an agreement with Mutares to transfer the ownership of MAGIR

Turin, 13th March 2024. Iveco Group (EXM: IVG) and Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650), an investment holding focused on special situations transactions, announced today the signing of a definitive agreement for the transfer of ownership of Magirus GmbH and its affiliates performing firefighting business ("MAGIRUS"). MAGIRUS manufactures and sells firefighting vehicles and equipment and employs more than 1,300 employees in Germany, Italy, France and Austria. In 2023, MAGIRUS represented approximately 2% of Iveco Group revenues and recorded an Adjusted EBIT loss of €35 million.

Subject to regulatory approval, the transaction is expected to be completed no later than January 2025, therefore in a timeframe that allows for a consistent transition in the interest of all stakeholders. As a result of this transaction, Iveco Group 2024 results will be negatively impacted by approximately €115 million in the first quarter of 2024. This one-off negative earnings effect will be excluded from all adjusted metrics.

This transaction will provide MAGIRUS with full independence from Iveco Group and enable a standalone pathway into the future of the firefighting business. Under its new ownership, MAGIRUS will be more flexible and agile to capture opportunities delivering a renewed, stable, and healthy trajectory This marks a new chapter in the long-standing history of the brand, enabling it to compete even more efficiently and effectively in its unique market.

Mutares is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquiring medium-sized companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential.

Since 1864, MAGIRUS has represented a combination of innovation and tradition - serving firefighters around the world. With a comprehensive range of modern and reliable firefighting vehicles, turntable ladders, rescue and logistics vehicles, special solutions, pumps, and portable pumps, MAGIRUS is one of the largest and most technologically advanced providers of firefighting and disaster control technology worldwide. Its business continues as usual, including services and support, with a full focus on employees, customers and partners.

