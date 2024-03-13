OAKBROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / In response to the recent security breach affecting hospitals and providers utilizing Change Healthcare systems, Jorie AI announced its commitment to provide immediate and secure solutions to those affected.

In light of the recent breach, Jorie AI recognizes the urgency for hospitals and providers to safeguard their data and ensure the integrity of their systems.

As a leading provider of AI-driven security solutions, Jorie AI is well-equipped and fully here to assist hospitals and providers in health systems back up and running and fortifying their defenses against cyber threats. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies and robust security protocols, Jorie AI offers comprehensive solutions tailored to the unique needs of healthcare organizations.

Jorie AI's suite of solutions includes advanced threat detection, real-time monitoring, and proactive incident response capabilities. By leveraging AI and machine learning algorithms, Jorie AI enables hospitals and providers to detect and respond to threats swiftly, minimizing potential damage and disruption to operations.

Jorie AI is offering a secure solution that will prevent a healthcare system from being shut down again as a direct response. We are on the frontline ready to support, providing rapid and immediate solutions in the following ways:

Safe and redundant eligibility verification process in real time

Strategic claims submission framework

A full suite of RCM automation, including payment posting

These specific solutions are being offered for immediate implementation. Further, Jorie AI offers clearing house solutions via the major clearing houses.

"We understand the critical importance of data security in the healthcare industry, especially in light of recent breaches," said Sal Lo, Founder at Jorie AI. "Our team is dedicated to providing immediate support and implementing robust security measures to mitigate risks and safeguard sensitive information."

In addition to its technical expertise, Jorie AI is committed to upholding the highest standards of privacy and compliance. All solutions are designed with a focus on regulatory requirements, ensuring that hospitals and providers remain in compliance with industry standards and regulations.

For hospitals and providers seeking immediate assistance in enhancing their security posture, Jorie AI is available to support your organization back with providing immediate implementation of the defined solutions. With a proven track record of delivering results, Jorie AI is the trusted partner for healthcare organizations seeking to fortify their defenses against cyber threats.

For more information about Jorie AI's security solutions for healthcare organizations for immediate implementation, please visit www.jorie.ai or contact our press office at rpaniagua@joriehc.com.

Jorie AI is a leading provider of AI-driven security solutions, empowering organizations to protect their digital assets and safeguard sensitive information. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Jorie AI delivers cutting-edge technologies and expert insights to help organizations mitigate risks and combat emerging cyber threats.

Note to Editors: For media inquiries or interviews, contact Jorie AI, mwalters@jorie.ai.

