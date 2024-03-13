bettermoo(d) Food Corporation: bettermoo(d) Reschedules Special Investors Announcement to Monday, March 18, 2024, Pending Approval to Use Major Brand Name in Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (CSE:MOOO)(OTCQB:MOOOF)(Frankfurt:0I5A) (WKN: A3D8PP) (the "Company" or "bettermoo(d)") announces that the special investor announcement (the "Announcement") initially scheduled for Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. PT (see press releases on March 8 and 11, 2024), has been rescheduled to Monday, March 18, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. PT.

The decision to reschedule the special investor announcement was made in order to afford bettermoo(d) necessary time to secure confirmation and approval from a major company to incorporate their brand name into the Announcement.

CONFERENCE CALL:

The conference call will be held on Monday, March 18, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific, 4:30 p.m. Eastern, 9:30 p.m. CET.

Please call in 10 minutes before the conference call starts and stay on the line. Questions will be answered at the end of the call.

CONFERENCE PARTICIPANT ID: BETTER

DIAL-IN NUMBERS:

Toll: 785 424 1744

Toll-Free Canada & the US: 877 830 2596

Toll-Free Germany: 0 800 186 2030

The Company will issue a press release detailing the new announcement after the conclusion of the Conference Call.

ABOUT BETTERMOO(D) FOOD CORPORATION

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation is an innovative plant-based dairy alternative food and beverage company based in Vancouver, British Columbia Canada, launching Moodrink, a nutritious dairy-alternative beverage with a revolutionary flavour. Moodrink includes a blend of herbs and flowers similar to what cows ate, before the time of mass livestock production. Like rich dairy products, Moodrink contains added healthy plant fats and vitamins, so consumers don't miss out. The "Moodrink" is just the beginning of the revolution for the Vancouver based dairy-alternative company, bettermoo(d).

Driven by the motto "What A Cow Eats and A Human Needs" bettermoo(d) seeks to produce dairy alternative products that are good for both people and the planet - ensuring that all products are nutritious and sustainably sourced, and that also emulate the great taste of traditional milk from the Alps regions of Switzerland, France and Austria. Working with food scientists, the Company's goal is to conduct continuous food research and development programs with the aim of rolling out a full line of dairy alternative products, including Moogurt and Buetter, as well as many other products, that are better for YOU and better for the planet.

